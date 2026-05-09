Cubs Pitching News: Trading for Veteran Depth, Roberts Returns, Harvey Has Setback

The search for answers continues in Chicago ... or well .... Iowa.

Only a handful of days after the Cubs chose to scoop Luis Peralta off waivers, the team acquired another potential fit for the bullpen. Following the Athletics' decision to designate Tyler Ferguson for assignment, the Cubs decided to send over some cash for the right to add him to the mix. Like Peralta, they also proceeded to immediately option Ferguson to their Triple-A club for further evaluation.

Freguson arrives in the Cubs' system with 105 MLB appearances under his belt. All games have been played with the Athletics, where he compiled a 4.47 ERA over his career. Ferguson offers a pretty deep arsenal that is headlined by his mid-90s fastball. He leans on that slightly more than his splitter, which has been particularly effective against righties and drops hard with a low-80s velo. Additionally, he's used a sinker, cutter, and change-up.

Ferguson's stuff is certainly good enough to get some key strikeouts. However, 2025 saw him struggle to finish batters off and record a concerning 13.8 percent walk rate. For the Cubs, the latter is going to be the main thing to address before giving him a shot on the big league squad. Ferguson's control can come and go, and he can especially run into trouble if opponents aren't biting at his sweeper.

Regardless, most can understand why the Cubs are willing to roll the dice. Freguson has some good big league innings under his belt, and this is a bullpen that is in dire need of veteran depth. Only time will tell if he gets the call-up, but it feels like a relatively low-risk, high-reward move for the staff.

Ethan Roberts Returns

Mar 13, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Ethan Roberts against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Speaking of bullpen help, the Cubs just welcomed back Ethan Roberts. The 28-year-old was one of the first Triple-A arms to hear his name called to the majors this season. He proceeded to pitch in three games in April, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. Shortly after, Roberts would join the Cubs' ever-growing list of banged-up pitchers with a fluke finger injury.

Chicago placed him on the 15-day IL before finally giving him a couple of rehab assignments this past week. Roberts only gave up just a single hit in his 2.0 innings of work with Iowa, though he did walk three batters.

Nevertheless, the Cubs added him back to the bullpen ahead of their series opener in Texas. They moved Gavin Hollowell back down, who was brought up briefly after the Cubs optioned Corbin Martin on Thursday. Again, considering all the injuries, expect Roberts to play a meaningful relief role in the coming days and weeks. Out of their current options, there aren't many that offer the movement Roberts does when he's right.

Hunter Harvey Setback

Mar 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Hunter Harvey (56) pitches during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Signing with the Cubs this winter, the plan sure seemed to be for Hunter Harvey to see a fair share of work. Craig Counsell went on to use him in four early games, where the results were somewhat mixed. He gave up at least one hit in each of his appearances, as well as three runs on two homers in an April 3 appearance against the Cleveland Guardians.

He would land on the IL in mid-April due to tricep inflammation and has remained there since. There was certainly some hope that he could join Roberts in making a return soon, but the Chicago Tribune's Paul Sullivan has now shared that Harvey will miss additional time due to a setback. The 31-year-old has apparently experienced a stress fracture in his tricep and is now expected to miss at least another month.

An eight-year MLB vet, Harvey was one of the Cubs' best fastball throwers in the bullpen. His four-seamer can touch the high-90s and frequently finds the zone. With that in mind, there is little doubt the Cubs are crossing their fingers that this is the only setback he faces this season.