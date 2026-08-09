Could the Cubs Get Shelby Miller Back in Time Be a Playoff X-Factor?

The Chicago Cubs may have one last card up their sleeve as they look to bolster their pitching department.

Obviously, a slew of moves were made at the deadline to improve their starter rotation and depth. This included adding veterans Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes, as well as hard-throwing reliever Ryahn Zeferjahn. All three are expected to play a pivotal role in Chicago's playoff run, but they may not be the only new faces making an impact this fall.

The Cubs have officially sent Shelby Miller to the Iowa Cubs on a rehab assignment. This will set up Miller's first game action of 2026, as the former starter turned reliever has been recovering from right elbow surgery in Arizona.

Chicago signed Miller to a two-year deal this winter, fully aware that the first half of his contract would likely be spent rehabbing. There was essentially no expectation that Miller would contribute to the 2026 squad ... but the baseball gods may be on the Cubs' side.

Miller has clearly been progressing far faster than anyone expected and will now pitch just one level below the bigs. Craig Counsell heavily praised Miller for his dedication to getting back on the mound, though he was careful about raising fans' hopes about an imminent Miller return.

“I think Shelby’s rehab and return to play has gone as well as it possible could. And he’s done a heck of a job, and the staff in Arizona has done a heck of a job with Shelby," Counsell said (h/t Marquee Sports Network). So we’ve got to a place where we probably didn’t anticipate getting to in March when we signed him.

Having said that, we have got steps to go still here. I wouldn’t consider this a ‘Shelby Miller is back.’ He’s coming back from a serious injury. His rehab is going to be a little longer, and we have to be a little safer with his rehab, as well.”

Is Shelby Miller Nearing a Cubs Debut?

Feb 17, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shelby Miller (77) poses for photo day at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Craig Counsell implied, it's important that Chicago Cubs fans keep their expectations tempered. Miller is not out of the woods yet. He still has steps to go in his recovery. Not to mention, he has to prove worthy of even being elevated to the big league roster.

With that said, we're still roughly two months away from the end of the regular season. While it may not feel like a whole lot of time, it certainly is enough for Miller to get some rehab assignments under his belt and get back into a groove. Especially with him starting the journey this weekend, it sure feels possible that the Cubs could have him in their bullpen by the end of the regular season.

Miller has been pretty darn good in relief over the last couple of seasons. He recorded a 2.74 ERA in his 48 appearances last year. The season before that, he was a go-to late-inning option for the Tigers. Would he be a game-changer for the Cubs' bullpen at this point in his career? It's hard to say, especially considering the injury situation. But there is no question that having his experience could prove beneficial.

Miller has also long had an excellent four-seam fastball that rises to the top of the zone. He's paired that later in his career with a split finger that sits in the mid-80s. His long extension makes it difficult for opponents to make consistent contact. The idea of adding his tools alongside Zeferjahn for some quick late-game work is hard not to like!

Nevertheless, let's see how Miller does during his run in Triple-A. The 35-year-old still has a lot to prove before the Cubs can feel good about adding him to the postseason mix.

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