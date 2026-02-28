Cubs Announce Lineup for Spring Training Game Against World Champion Dodgers

The Chicago Cubs will face a potential playoff matchup when they head to Glendale, Ariz., to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The game is a split-squad matchup for the Dodgers (6-1), who are coming off their first spring training loss, a 12-2 blowout at the hands of the San Francisco Giants. The Cubs (3-5) are coming off an 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Guardians, which saw pitcher Edward Cabrera make his debut and Dansby Swanson hit his first spring training home run.

The game is set for 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) and second baseman Nico Hoerner (2). | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS)

Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: None

Records: Chicago Cubs: 3-5; Los Angeles Dodgers: 6-1

Cubs Starting Pitcher

RHP Colin Rea: 0-1, 5.40 ERA

Rea will get his second start of spring training on Saturday. He made his debut earlier this week and gave up three hits and one earned run in 1.2 innings. He struck out two, walked one and threw 37 pitches.

He’s on a starter’s ramp-up, but he could just as easily work out of the bullpen this season. He played that swing role last year, going 11-7 with a 3.95 ERA in 32 games (27 starts) with 127 strikeouts and 44 walks in 159.1 innings.

Cubs Batting Order

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

3B Matt Shaw

DH Kevin Alcantara

CF Dylan Carlson

LF Chas McCormick

C Christian Bethancourt

2B James Triantos

1B B.J. Murray

RF Justin Dean

SS Scott Kingery

Cubs Injuries

LHP Justin Steele: He’s on a throwing program as he recovers from last year’s UCL revision surgery. He’s expected to be able to return sometime this season.

INF Tyler Austin: He underwent right patellar tendon debridement surgery and will be out for several months.

LHP Jordan Wicks: He has left forearm inflammation. An MRI revealed no damage.

INF Jonathon Long: Continuing his recovery from a left elbow sprain suffered on Saturday. He pulled out of the WBC on Thursday.

Chicago Cubs 2026 Exhibition Schedule, Results

Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

(all times Central and Mountain; Home games in bold at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.; SS-designates split squad game; TV and radio designations included. Times subject to change)

Feb. 20 Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Feb. 21 Texas 3, Chicago 2

Feb. 22 at San Francisco 4, Chicago 2

Feb. 23 Chicago 3, Kansas City 2

Feb. 24 Chicago 6, San Diego 5

Feb. 25 Colorado 14, Chicago 7

Feb. 26 Los Angeles Angels 5, Chicago 4

Feb. 27 Chicago 8, Cleveland 6

Feb. 28 at Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 1 vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 2 at Cincinnati, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 3 vs. Italy, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 4 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 5 vs. Arizona, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 6 at San Diego, 7:10 p.m. CT/6:10 p.m. MT

March 7 vs. Athletics (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 8 vs. San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 10 at Texas, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 11 vs. Kansas City (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 12 vs. Seattle, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 13 at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 14 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 15 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 16 at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT

March 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 18 at Arizona, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT

March 20 at Athletics (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 20 vs. Cincinnati (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 21 at Seattle, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 22 vs. Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 23 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 24 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT