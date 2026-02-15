Cubs Brutally DFA Player on His Birthday

The Chicago Cubs have stayed busy this offseason, most recently signing reliever Shelby Miller and clearing a roster spot by designating infielder Ben Cowles for assignment. It’s another sign of how aggressive the organization has been in reshaping the roster ahead of the season.

The move came on Cowles’ 26th birthday, a tough twist for a player still chasing his first big league call after being a 10th-round pick in 2021 by the New York Yankees. Despite steady minor league production, he never quite broke through onto a major league roster.

Cowles has always had a rather tough road to the roster, especially with the Cubs’ signing of star infielder Alex Bregman to a multi-year contract. This has further relegated Matt Shaw to a bench player and left Cowles with even fewer options to make the roster.

Iowa Cubs' Ben Cowles | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cubs acquired Cowles at the trade deadline in 2024, along with pitcher Jack Neely, in exchange for relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr., who was sent to the Yankees.

Since then, he has not done quite enough in the minors to put him on the Cubs’ radar for the regular season. It could still be viewed as a lesson for Cowles that rosters can change quickly for a team trying to compete, even if they have a talented player.

A new team may give Bowles another chance because of his versatility. He is currently on the waiver wire, hoping that his new team finally gives him the debut that he has been waiting for.

Ben Cowles learns harsh lesson on his birthday

Ben Cowles, Ben Rice and Spencer Henson | Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not only is Cowles getting designated for assignment on his birthday a tough reality check, but the move came to clear space for a pitcher who will not even take the mound this season. The Cubs signed Miller to a multi-year deal earlier this week, knowing he is still recovering from surgery.

Miller will likely be out for the entire season after undergoing surgery in October for a torn UCL and flexor tendon in his right elbow. Before the injury, he was pitching well, with a 2.74 ERA in 48 relief appearances.

In the big picture, it is probably a good thing that Chicago made this move. If Miller is healthy, he could be a definite plus in the bullpen for 2027.

It is unfortunate, however, that Cowles is the one who is being impacted by the math that he had no say in. On a day that should have been one of celebration, he now finds himself searching for another opportunity to finally get to the majors.

