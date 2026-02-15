Cubs' Craig Counsell Reveals Plan for MLB’s Automated Ball-Strike System

The World Baseball Classic and Spring Training are right around the corner, and the Chicago Cubs are heading into the season with high expectations after a productive offseason. But this year won’t be like most seasons for manager Craig Counsell and his players.

Major League Baseball is introducing the Automated Ball Strike Challenge System, or ABS, giving teams the ability to challenge home plate calls using camera-based technology powered by 5G.

After years of testing in the minors and during Spring Training, the system will officially debut on Opening Day.

Craig Counsell | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Counsell on ABS

Counsell recently spoke with CBS Sports’ Matt Zahn and said he plans to allow players to experiment with challenging balls and strikes during Cactus League games. The early trials will help them see how the system affects timing, pitch framing, and strategy before the season starts.

"We want the umpires to get the call right,” Counsell said. “I think we're going to learn how good umpires are. I think it's going to be a fun thing for fans. The graphic on the scoreboard will be enjoyable for fans. We should give it some time to breathe. I think that's the main thing right now. I think it'll be a good idea ... I think fans will really enjoy it.”

If the system delivers more consistent calls without slowing the pace of play, it could quietly reshape how pitchers attack hitters and how catchers frame borderline pitches.

For a team chasing a deep playoff run, adapting quickly to this new wrinkle might matter as much as any offseason addition. Using the ABS System at the right moments could be the small edge that defines the Cubs' upcoming season.

How quickly will the Cubs adjust to the ABS System compared to other contenders?

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

How quickly the Cubs will adjust to the MLB ABS System compared to other contenders is hard to project. However, the organization’s long track record of leveraging analytics and advanced technology gives it a potential edge.

That mindset could allow them to adapt faster than teams that rely more on instinct than data.

The Cubs' new indoor facility for their spring training complex has pose-tracking and biomechanics technology. This technology, unmatched by other teams, enables players and coaches to examine their mechanics, reactions, and thought processes.

Cubs Spring Training facility at Sloan Park | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

It won’t replace on-field experience, but the facility can provide more accurate information to help the players understand when to challenge calls under the new system.

These tools give Chicago a clearer understanding of timing and strike calls, enabling players and coaches to make more informed challenges. That preparation could help the players adapt to the ABS System more quickly than teams that rely primarily on instinct.

