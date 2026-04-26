Cubs’ Bullpen Takes Another Hit as Sixth Reliever Heads to IL
Anxiety is building in Wrigleyville.
The Cubs’ recent 10-game win streak was a much-needed reprieve from the fact that 10 pitchers are already injured, just 32 days into the regular season.
Then came the one-two gut punch: Saturday night, the Dodgers put an end to Chicago’s streak in Los Angeles, 12-4. Sunday morning, the Cubs announced another slew of roster moves.
Most alarming? The team’s sixth reliever is headed to the injured list, bringing the Cubs’ total number of sidelined players to 12. Left-hander Riley Martin was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday with elbow inflammation, retroactive to April 24.
“Yeah, he’s got an elbow issue, we’re gonna send him back to Chicago and do tests,” Counsell said before Sunday’s game in Los Angeles. “We’ll know… probably more either tonight or Tuesday morning.”
Riley Martin’s replacement
Counsell mentioned the team first noticed Martin’s discomfort during his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Phillies.
“We went out to the mound the other day, and that’s the stuff we were seeing on the mound,” Counsell said. “Didn’t get anything from him, but obviously didn’t recover from that outing. But we gotta know what’s going on.”
To fill Martin’s spot, Chicago promoted left-hander Charlie Barnes from Triple-A Iowa.
Barnes isn’t new to the majors and already has nine innings under his belt this season. His most recent outing was April 13 against the Phillies, going three innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs, while recording three walks and one strikeout.
“The next guy’s gotta do his job, that’s kind of where we’re at with this,” Counsell said Sunday afternoon.
Of the three available left-handers on the Iowa Cubs’ roster, Barnes is an interesting selection.
Both Ty Blach and Luke Little have major league experience and lower ERAs — 5.42 and 2.97, respectively — than Barnes’ 6.15. Blach (520.0 innings) has spent the most time in the majors, followed by Barnes’ 41.0, while Little has thrown 36.1.
It’s also worth noting lefthander Jordan Wicks, one of the many injured pitchers, is currently on his rehab assignment in Iowa.
A new righty in Chicago
Vince Velasquez made his Cubs debut in Saturday’s loss, tossing 2.1 innings, striking out one, and allowing one hit. The right-hander, initially promoted April 24, was designated for assignment Sunday.
The Cubs selected righthander Yacksel Rios from Triple-A to replace Velasquez. A curious selection, given there are 10 other healthy righthanders on the Iowa roster.
But five of the Triple-A pitchers (Jace Beck, Ryan Jensen, Zac Leigh, Connor Noland and Tyler Santana) have yet to make their MLB debut, plus Paul Campbell and Gavin Hollowell aren’t putting up the strongest numbers yet.
Rios has thrown in 92 major league games, going 98.1 innings and recording a 6.32 ERA. Compared to fellow right-hander Collin Snider’s major league experience of 128 games and 4.48 ERA over 122.2 innings, Rios is worse on paper, but the Cubs clearly see something in him they want on their roster.
Regardless, injuries on the major league roster could start to cause issues for the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate, though right-handers Tyler Beede and Trent Thornton could be strong options.
The Cubs currently have 13 players on the injured list, including right-hander Shelby Miller, who underwent surgery in October and is expected to return in 2027.
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Sarah Barber is a contributing writer for Cubs On SI. Previously, she covered a wide variety of sports for the Boston Globe, including the Boston Red Sox and their minor league affiliates. Barber has also spent time at The Sporting News, and recently received her master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and English at Boston’s Northeastern University in 2024. Born and raised in Chicago’s southwest suburbs, Barber is a fifth-generation Cubs fan and thrilled to live in the city after four years in New England.Follow sarahbarber49