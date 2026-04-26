Cubs’ Bullpen Takes Another Hit as Sixth Reliever Heads to IL

Anxiety is building in Wrigleyville.

The Cubs’ recent 10-game win streak was a much-needed reprieve from the fact that 10 pitchers are already injured, just 32 days into the regular season.

Then came the one-two gut punch: Saturday night, the Dodgers put an end to Chicago’s streak in Los Angeles, 12-4. Sunday morning, the Cubs announced another slew of roster moves.

Most alarming? The team’s sixth reliever is headed to the injured list, bringing the Cubs’ total number of sidelined players to 12. Left-hander Riley Martin was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday with elbow inflammation, retroactive to April 24.

“Yeah, he’s got an elbow issue, we’re gonna send him back to Chicago and do tests,” Counsell said before Sunday’s game in Los Angeles. “We’ll know… probably more either tonight or Tuesday morning.”

Craig Counsell announced today that Riley Martin will return to Chicago to do testing on his elbow and they will know more details in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/W4eUCdaA13 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 26, 2026

Riley Martin’s replacement

Counsell mentioned the team first noticed Martin’s discomfort during his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Phillies.

“We went out to the mound the other day, and that’s the stuff we were seeing on the mound,” Counsell said. “Didn’t get anything from him, but obviously didn’t recover from that outing. But we gotta know what’s going on.”

To fill Martin’s spot, Chicago promoted left-hander Charlie Barnes from Triple-A Iowa.

#Cubs Roster Moves:



- Riley Martin goes on the 15-day IL (retro 4/24) with left elbow inflammation

- Charlie Barnes recalled from Triple-A

- Yacksel Rios contract selected

- Vince Velasquez DFA’d — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) April 26, 2026

Barnes isn’t new to the majors and already has nine innings under his belt this season. His most recent outing was April 13 against the Phillies, going three innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs, while recording three walks and one strikeout.

“The next guy’s gotta do his job, that’s kind of where we’re at with this,” Counsell said Sunday afternoon.

Of the three available left-handers on the Iowa Cubs’ roster, Barnes is an interesting selection.

Oct 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Charlie Barnes (85) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Both Ty Blach and Luke Little have major league experience and lower ERAs — 5.42 and 2.97, respectively — than Barnes’ 6.15. Blach (520.0 innings) has spent the most time in the majors, followed by Barnes’ 41.0, while Little has thrown 36.1.

It’s also worth noting lefthander Jordan Wicks, one of the many injured pitchers, is currently on his rehab assignment in Iowa.

A new righty in Chicago

Vince Velasquez made his Cubs debut in Saturday’s loss, tossing 2.1 innings, striking out one, and allowing one hit. The right-hander, initially promoted April 24, was designated for assignment Sunday.

May 4, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Vince Velasquez (27) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Cubs selected righthander Yacksel Rios from Triple-A to replace Velasquez. A curious selection, given there are 10 other healthy righthanders on the Iowa roster.

But five of the Triple-A pitchers (Jace Beck, Ryan Jensen, Zac Leigh, Connor Noland and Tyler Santana) have yet to make their MLB debut, plus Paul Campbell and Gavin Hollowell aren’t putting up the strongest numbers yet.

Rios has thrown in 92 major league games, going 98.1 innings and recording a 6.32 ERA. Compared to fellow right-hander Collin Snider’s major league experience of 128 games and 4.48 ERA over 122.2 innings, Rios is worse on paper, but the Cubs clearly see something in him they want on their roster.

Regardless, injuries on the major league roster could start to cause issues for the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate, though right-handers Tyler Beede and Trent Thornton could be strong options.

With all the roster moves happening today including the addition of Riley Martin to the MLB IL and Charlie Barnes being recalled, the Iowa Cubs now have just ONE pitcher on their roster that’s on the 40-man roster (non-rehab variety) https://t.co/1xR1qwDEXF — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) April 26, 2026

The Cubs currently have 13 players on the injured list, including right-hander Shelby Miller, who underwent surgery in October and is expected to return in 2027.