Cubs Place Daniel Palencia on IL, Raising Questions About Key Bullpen Role

Just when you think things can't get any worse for the Chicago Cubs, another injury has surfaced.

Relief pitcher and closer Daniel Palencia has gone on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain, according to a Cubs announcement.

This move is retroactive to April 14, meaning Palencia could return by the end of the month. A corresponding move has yet to be announced. This is less than ideal for a Cubs pitching staff already reeling from injuries.

How will this affect the Cubs?

Palencia was signed as an international free agent in 2020 by the Oakland Athletics out of Venezuela. He was then traded to Chicago in the Andrew Chafin trade in 2021. Palencia would make his debut in 2023.

While his first two seasons were underwhelming, pitching to a 4.45 ERA in his rookie season and then a 6.14 ERA in his second season, he broke out in 2025.

Last year, he pitched in 54 games (52.2 innings), with a 2.91 ERA and 22 saves in 25 opportunities.

Venezuela pitcher Daniel Palencia | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Palencia had great expectations going into 2026, and he certainly has fulfilled them so far. In the World Baseball Classic, he would pitch five games for the champion Venezuela. In those five games, he was dominant, not surrendering a hit.

In the regular season, it has been much of the same for Palencia. In five games, he has not given up a run, with just three hits allowed and five strikeouts. He also has a save in one opportunity.

Oblique strains can be difficult to come back from due to the risk of reinjury. The Cubs will have to be patient with Palencia, something they can ill afford.

When it rains it pours: The Cubs placed closer Daniel Palencia on the 15 day IL with a left oblique strain. He joins Phil Maton, Hunter Harvey and Porter Hodge (out for the season) as relievers who are down. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) April 17, 2026

Who will Close for Chicago amid Palencia's injury?

With Phil Maton, Hunter Harvey, Porter Hodge and other relievers on the 15-day IL, this puts the Cubs in a terrible position.

With no relievers on the team having heavy experience closing in the majors, this could put the Cubs in unwanted situations. Should they have a lead going into the ninth inning, who will close out the game?

That remains a mystery. Colin Rea, Ben Brown, Jacob Webb, Hoby Milner and Caleb Thielbar are the main relievers left on Chicago's roster.

Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya (9) and relief pitcher Daniel Palencia (48) | David Richard-Imagn Images

With none of these guys having much of any experience closing, the Cubs may be forced to use a closer by committee.

The Cubs can ill afford to lose Palencia for long as they try to rebound from a mediocre 9-9 start through 18 games.