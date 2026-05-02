Cubs Comment on Kyle Hendricks' Shocking Decision to Work for Tigers

And I thought the Luka Doncic trade was the most surprising sports story of the decade!

Baseball fans everywhere were surprised this week when news broke of Kyle Hendricks next stop. The long-time Chicago Cubs pitcher who started the iconic Game 7 of the World Series was stepping into a front office role. But not anywhere close to Wrigley Field.

Instead, word spread that Hendricks would be officially joining the Detroit Tigers as a special assistant. He will reportedly focus on pitching development. As an Ivy League guy known for his high-IQ game, the idea of him moving into an executive role always made sense. The fact that he would do it with an AL Central team, however, was sure a head scratcher.

Why not return to the franchise where he spent 11 years and became a local legend? Was there some kind of beef fans didn't know about? Could the Cubs have possibly turned him away?

We finally got some clarity on the situation this Friday, as president Jed Hoyer opened up about Hendricks decision. Not only did he confirm that the two spoke prior to the former pitcher accepting the job, but he reiterated that the two sides continue to share a strong bond.

“I talked to Kyle, and we have a great relationship," Hoyer told 104.3 The Score. "We talked about his decision to go there before he did it. So, like I said the Cubs and Kyle have a great relationship. I’ll let him explain why, and what his role is and how he is going about it. But certainly there is nothing negative there. I’ve said it a million times, I can’t imagine a better and easier teammate for ten years, so everything is great with Kyle.”

The Athletic went on to report that a source close to Hendricks referred to this as simply a first step into the world of front office management. They also underscored Hendrick's ties to the current Tigers regime, which features numerous members of the Cubs' 2016 World Series squad. The team's president of baseball operations is Scott Harris, who served as an assistant GM in Chicago before moving to the Giants and then the Tigers.

Kyle Hendricks Heads to Detroit ...

Aug 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

You have to admit, the sheer number of former players and executives that end up in Detroit is becoming a tad comical. Heck, the organization is seemingly feeling so much like the North Side that now a Cubs great has chosen to start his executive career there.

Nevertheless, "start" is the keyword. Hoyer's words seem to suggest that the Cubs would be more than open to adding Hendricks into the fold down the road. Even The Athletic's source made sure to note that Hendricks views this as only the first step in a potential climb up the MLB ladder. It's also not particularly difficult to understand why he may want to start this journey outside the Friendly Confines.

If he's serious about building a front office career, doing that separate from his accomplishments in Chicago may be the smart approach. It's only going to be harder to genuinely learn the ropes with loads of special treatment. The last thing he wants is to feel more like a prop than a legitimately useful part of the machine.

Anyway, with this just being the start of Hendrick's career, the door remains wide open for him to eventually find his way back to the Friendly Confines. Until then, I'm sure Cubs fans everywhere wish him luck ... just not too much luck.