Cubs Fans Earn Some High Praise From Tarik Skubal After His Dodgers Debut

The Chicago Cubs were in on Tarik Skubal.

After weeks of will-they, won't-they rumors, reports clarified in the days leading up to the MLB trade deadline that Jed Hoyer had every intention to be aggressive. And this included looking into easily the best name on the market. Nevertheless, in frustratingly unsurprising fashion, the Los Angeles Dodgers swooped in to secure arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

To the Cubs' credit, they bounced back strong. The team proceeded to have one of the most exciting deadlines of any squad, picking up two veteran arms to add to their rotation in Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes. They also added the hard-throwing Ryan Zeferjahn to the bullpen, as well as bolstered their outfield depth with Tyrone Taylor.

As if that wasn't enough to make Cubs fans feel better, this rejuvenated team also managed to spoil Skubal's debut with his new superstar team. To be sure, Skubal pitched well for the Dodgers at Wrigley Field, going 6.0 innings with six strikeouts. But he still gave up what proved to be a costly 2 earned runs, as well as walked a pair of batters.

The Cubs would leave the Friendly Confines that night with a 5-1 victory and some sweet trade deadline revenge. And, yet, it somehow gets even better.

Tarik Skubal Impressed With First Go at Wrigley Field

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the mound against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before Tuesday night's game, Tarik Skubal had never pitched inside Wrigley Field.

The former Detroit Tigers ace was greeted with the opposite of warm welcomes, as boos rained down from the stands as he took the field. Many fans were also ominously chanting his name as he tried to lock in against the Cubs batters.

Nevertheless, even amid the hostile atmosphere, Skubal couldn't help but leave his first game under the North Side lights impressed.

“It’s a ton of fun to play in front of crowds like that … I actually haven’t made a home start in the postseason. They’ve all been on the road. I’ve pitched in pretty good environments, and I’d say that’s up there with any of those postseason starts," Skubal told reporters (h/t Jesse Rogers).

Are Cubs fans surprised? Absolutely not. They know how electric Wrigley Field can be on any given night. But that's still some high praise from a player who is now in enemy territory, especially when we consider the reception he received.

Indeed, one has to imagine it will leave a lasting impression on the 29-year-old, which surely feels notable as he heads toward a highly anticipated free agency. Does that mean Skubal is destined to ink a monster deal with the Cubs? No, but Chicago could very well re-enter the race, and it might not hurt their case that Skubal walked away with a positive review.

In other words ... start printing those Skubal home pinstripes now!

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.