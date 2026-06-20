Cubs Get Good, Not Great News on Daniel Palencia's Injury

It could have been worse for the Chicago Cubs.

Earlier this week, the team's injury woes continued with Daniel Palencia hitting the IL. He last threw an inning of work on June 15, where 14 of his 20 pitches were strikes, and he picked up three strikeouts. Alas, the Cubs promptly placed him on the 15-day IL less than 24 hours later, citing right elbow inflammation.

Always a concerning description, Craig Counsell finally provided an update on the team's closer ahead of the Cubs' meeting with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. The manager shared that the closer was specifically diagnosed as a mild flexor strain. The plan will be for Palencia to stop throwing through the Cubs' next road trip, which ends on June 28, before ramping up. In other words, Palencia will miss at least a week but could be in line to return rather quickly after that.

Daniel Palencia Hits IL Again for Cubs

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Daniel Palencia (48) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It's been hard to keep track of all the Cubs' injuries, so I wouldn't blame anyone for forgetting that this is Daniel Palencia's second time hitting the IL this season. He was previously sidelined in mid-April with an oblique strain. The Cubs would finally send him on a rehab assignment at the beginning of May, eventually returning him to the bullpen on May 5 against the Reds.

Palencia has gone on to appear in only 14 games since returning from his previous stint. The Cubs haven't been in many save situations, leaving Palencia to see some inconsistent playing time. Nevertheless, he has been just as good as normal when getting a chance to take the mound. Palencia has a 2.70 ERA in his 19 appearances this year.

Of course, Palencia's heater has been his go-to pitch. It's been averaging out at 99 mph, giving him a fastball velo that sits in the 99th percentile. He's struck out 16 batters while walking only six so far, which has been promising after walks were a slight issue in 2025.

It goes without saying that Palencia is one of the last arms that the Cubs want to see on the IL for an extended period. Especially as their offense begins to trend in the right direction, they will want his heater at the ready in the bullpen. This is why it feels like they at least dodged a slight bullet with this latest news, as he could be back in a little over a week.

However, not having him for a road trip against the Mets and division rival Brewers could be a problem, specifically with how the rest of this bullpen has thrown lately.

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