Cubs Get Positive Injury Update on Closer Daniel Palencia After 'Revised Diagnosis'

The Chicago Cubs have been ravaged by injuries to the pitching staff, both in the starting rotation and the bullpen so far this season, losing numerous guys for the season and others for undisclosed periods.

Things seemed to reach a boiling point at the end of the week when Chicago placed star closer Daniel Palencia on the injured list with what was described as an oblique issue, bringing into question his status moving forward.

Amid all kinds of bad headlines though, the update from Craig Counsell via team insider Patrick Mooney of The Athletic was finally a dose of positive news, with Palencia potentially returning within two weeks.

Palencia Could Be Back to Cubs in Two Weeks, Counsell Says

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"While their pitching staff remains in flux, the Chicago Cubs gained some clarity with Daniel Palencia, who underwent an MRI that showed a mild lat strain, manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday," Mooney wrote. "The revised diagnosis could mean Chicago’s closer is activated within two weeks...He could resume a throwing program before the club leaves Thursday for a road trip to the West Coast."

Counsell said Palencia is responding very well and the team seems confident that he is going to be back and better than ever in short order, which obviously is a massive development for a staff that is in need of some help.

If Palencia does indeed return healthy, it should stabilize the back end of the bullpen and potentially allow Chicago to weather the storm here.

Palencia Was Off to Dominant Start for Cubs

Venezuela pitcher Daniel Palencia | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After being named the closer officially during spring, Palencia responded with a dominant showing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic and continued that right into the start of the year for Chicago.

Giving up no runs and just three hits over his five innings pitched so far this year with five strikeouts and two walks, Palencia looked like he could be in for a massive year after breaking out in 2025. Of course, he will have to be healthy in order for that to happen, but the report from Counsell sounds good here.

If that optimism does indeed prove to be true and the Cubs can get their closer back on the field and healthy by the time the calendar turns to May, they could hit the ground running. Time will tell if Counsell is correct, but it sounds like Chicago fans can expect Palencia back soon.