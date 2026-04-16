Cubs Boss Responds to Pitching Injury Crisis as Top Prospect Hits IL

The Chicago Cubs are dealing with a rash of pitching injuries, already losing Cade Horton and Porter Hodge for the season and having others like Matthew Boyd and Phil Maton wind up on the injured list.

Perhaps the most significant injury headline occurred this week, though, when top prospect Jaxon Wiggins was placed on the IL by Triple-A Iowa with what was described as elbow inflammation, potentially meaning another surgery could be needed.

Knoxville Smokies pitcher Jaxon Wiggins (41) | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's hard to ignore the trend of Cubs arms that are ending up injured, and fans are rightfully starting to ask questions. While addressing the media, Chicago's president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, was asked about why this continues to happen, and it sounds like an organizational review is coming.

Cubs will do 'deep dive' on pitching injuries, Hoyer says

"I think you have to take a look because you wouldn't be doing your job if you didn't," Hoyer said when asked if they would look at the causes of these injuries. "A lot of guys go down these days, guys get hurt. Guys throw so unbelievably hard. But of course we'll do a deep dive and see if there's a commonality to the injuries.

"I feel like the last couple years coming out of spring training we haven't had these issues, and then all of the sudden we're 17 games in and we have this many injuries. So I certainly hope the pace slows and hopefully we can get some of these guys back and start the process of rebuilding."

"I think you have to take a look (inside the organization) ... we'll do a deep dive and see if there's a commonality to the injury."



Jed Hoyer on the Cubs' next steps following Porter Hodge's UCL injury. pic.twitter.com/31Yd3Rcv3a — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 15, 2026

As of right now, it certainly does not sound like Hoyer has any answers as to why this keeps happening, but there will be an internal review as to how the team develops its arms throughout the spring.

Cubs may just be victim of bad luck right now

When the injuries start to add up like this, it's easy to point the finger and say the team's approach needs to change. However, arms across baseball are getting injured at a higher rate than ever before in today's game.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Rather than just being a Chicago thing, there may need to be a league-wide reckoning at some point soon to figure out a better balance for ramping guys up and putting as much spin on the ball as they can.

Pitching in baseball is as good as it's ever been, but perhaps the human arm is simply not meant to do the kinds of things these guys can do now. Regardless, it sounds like Hoyer has some work to do to figure out a better way forward.