Chicago Cubs Have Major Exec Role to Fill After Surprise Mariners Manager Hire

The Chicago Cubs will see one of their best young minds walk out the door this offseason.

The Seattle Mariners announced on Tuesday morning that they have found their new manager. Cubs Director of Player Development Jason Kanzler will become the organization's next skipper. All things considered, it's an unconventional and shocking hire by Seattle, which was also deep in the process with former Houston Astros manager Joe Espada, per MLB's Daniel Kramer.

Kanzler has never served as a manager of any team at any level. To be sure, he has compiled some impressive experience over the years and has been a part of coaching staffs, including the Houston Astros' 2022 World Series-winning team. However, in recent years, Kanzler has primarily served as more of a front office face, looking over the Cubs' minor league system from 2024 to 2026.

At only 34 years old, Seattle is handing Kanzler a massive promotion and making him the second-youngest manager in baseball. Blake Butera of the Washington Nationals is currently the youngest.

A new captain at the helm 🫡



Jason Kanzler is ready to lead the charge as our new manager. Welcome to Seattle!



🔗 https://t.co/HYXzYGEWpZ pic.twitter.com/Oq2bMRDaQa — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 3, 2026

Cubs Watch Jason Kanzler Head to Seattle Mariners

Jan 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detail shot of a hat as Alex Bergman is introduced as a new Chicago Cubs player at a press conference at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It always stings to lose someone sitting in a seat as important as Jason Kanzler's, but this feels like it could be a particularly tough loss for the Chicago Cubs. While their farm system may not be the deepest at the moment, Kanzler has gotten some great results from players this front office has brought in. Several prospects have broken out over the last couple of seasons, including Josiah Hartshorn and Owen Ayers in 2026.

The Cubs will now be tasked with filling some pretty big shoes during an offseason when they have plenty of other major decisions to make. Let's not forget that losing Kanzler also came only weeks after Jared Banner left the franchise to take the General Manager position with the Baltimore Orioles.

Now, the good news is that the Cubs have already had a few wins when it comes to filling out their 2027 staff. Hitting coach John Mallee was nearly pulled away this offseason but will stick around after the Cubs' dominant offensive season. Chicago also went on to hire Steve Miller away from the World Series runner-ups. The Tampa Bay Rays' former Director of International Scouting will join Chicago in a VP role that holds similar responsibilities.

Nevertheless, the pressure on the Cubs' top decision-makers this offseason has only increased as the weeks go by. They have lost some high-profile people, and they will need to find adequate replacements as they look to remain in the contending picture.

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