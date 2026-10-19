Cubs Lose High-Ranking Exec to Orioles, Steal Another From the Rays

The Chicago Cubs will see one of their top executives depart the franchise this offseason.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Jared Banner is joining the Baltimore Orioles as the franchise's next general manager. Banner has most recently served as an assistant GM under Jed Hoyer in the Cubs' front office, though he spent years rising through the MLB ranks with jobs in Boston and New York.

Banner has held numerous roles over his expansive MLB career, which began with the Red Sox in 2007. He would eventually move on to the New York Mets in 2018, becoming their farm director. The Cubs would get their hands on him in 2021, only for him to become one of Hoyer's most important partners.

Passan notes that Banner's experience in "farm development" is ultimately what drew the Orioles to him. Banner also played a fundamental part in bringing former Mets prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to the North Side. Strike a deal like that, and it's undoubtedly going to put you in the running for a promotion.

Speaking of which, Banner was also in the running for the No. 1 job with the Athletics. It appears as if they decided to go in another direction, however, leaving the door open for Banner to pursue the Orioles job. To be sure, he will be second in command behind Mike Elias, but the job is still considered a no-brainer for the now-former Cubs executive.

Cubs Lose One Voice, Gain Another

Jul 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; General view of a the Wrigley Field signs before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Chicago Cubs will see Jared Banner head out East, they will do their own front office poaching to bolster a different department.

According to Francys Romero, Steve Miller will take on a VP role and oversee the Cubs' international scouting department. He has worked with the Tampa Bay Rays since 2019 as their Director of International Scouting. The franchise is now on the brink of a trip to the World Series, leading the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 in the ALCS.

Few teams have a more well-respected front office than the Rays. They have excelled in almost every category over the last handful of years, and this includes finding international players who can make a big league impact. Tampa has consistently had one of the best farm systems in baseball, ranking Top 3 in practically every national ranking. A handful of their best prospects have also come via international signings.

The Cubs have a couple of intriguing prospects at the top of their farm system, with players like Josiah Hartshorn and Owen Ayers having a breakout year. However, their overall depth in the minors is pretty discouraging. They have moved off a handful of their top prospects in recent years for splashes that haven't necessarily made a strong impact. Former No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie, for instance, was moved to the Marlins in exchange for Edward Cabrera.

Of course, Miller will not be overseeing all scouting operations, but the Cubs undoubtedly need to bolster their developmental circuit. Miller's expertise on the international side can help them get that done.

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