Cubs Lose Daniel Palencia Again as Bullpen Suffers Latest Injury Blow

The Chicago Cubs' pitching staff cannot catch a break, and neither can Daniel Palencia.

The team announced Tuesday that the right-handed flamethrower is headed to the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

In a corresponding move, reliever Gavin Hollowell was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Hollowell rejoins the big-league squad for the first time since he was optioned back to the I-Cubs on May 8. His only MLB appearance this year came on May 7 when he allowed two earned runs on two hits and walked four batters in the Cubs' 8-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. In 2025, he pitched to a 4.82 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 9.1 innings of relief.

At Triple-A Iowa this season, the 28-year-old right-hander has a 3.63 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP with 27 strikeouts over 17.1 innings, all in relief.

Palencia, 26, has a 2.70 ERA with three saves, 19 strikeouts and a 1.38 WHIP over 16.2 innings this season. He was instrumental in the Cubs' comeback, walk-off win on Monday night.

However, Craig Counsell and the Cubs' training staff did come out to check on him after he walked the first batter he saw. Palencia wanted to stay in, and thus, they let him. He proceeded to strike out the next three batters to keep the game within reach, even though his fastball velocity was down to 96 from his typical 99.

Evidently, whatever the Cubs saw in that mound meeting was concerning enough to make the move Tuesday.

This marks the second time this season that Palencia will miss time due to injury. He was previously out from April 14 to May 3 with a left oblique strain.

An elbow injury is certainly far more cause for concern than any other ailment for a pitcher, and the Cubs currently have six pitchers on the IL with similar issues.

Cade Horton and Porter Hodge are both out for the season following injuries requiring Tommy John surgery.

Reliever Riley Martin has missed time since April 23 with a strained elbow, and offseason signing Shelby Miller has yet to appear for the Cubs after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October. Justin Steele has been out since April 2025 after UCL revision surgery.

It's not uncommon for a pitcher to deal with elbow discomfort, and the severity of Palencia's injury is not yet known. But given what the Cubs have already gone through this season, it's worrisome to see yet another pitcher go down this way.

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