The Chicago Cubs have made their first big move of the offseason, according to a report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Morosi reported late Monday that the Cubs are in agreement on a multi-year deal with free agent left-hander Trevor Rogers, one of the top available pitchers this offseason.

Jeff Passan would go on to add that the deal is set at five years, $120 million. He also noted that deferrals will bring the present value down a little.

The 29-year-old Rogers spent his last two-and-a-half seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, coming to Baltimore at the 2024 deadline as part of the deal that sent Kyle Stowers to the Miami Marlins.

In 2026, he posted a 4.03 ERA (3.45 FIP) in 30 starts, covering 169.2 innings for an Orioles team that finished fourth in the AL East and missed the playoffs for a second straight season. He had a very solid second half, however, pitching to a 3.19 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP in his final 15 starts.

Rogers' true breakout was his stellar 2025 season, which saw him post a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts and 109.2 innings, along with a 0.90 WHIP and 103 strikeouts.

Instant Grade: A

May 24, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) pitches in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's face it: The Cubs were never going to pay $450 million for Tarik Skubal. Skubal was, of course, the No. 1 arm on anyone's list on Earth. But the Cubs had to be realistic, and they went for who was possibly the second-best option on the market — at a much more reasonable price.

The Cubs haven't given a free-agent pitcher a deal in excess of $100 million since signing Yu Darvish to a six-year, $126 million deal in 2018.

But Jed Hoyer and the front office made it clear that the team was in pursuit of a refurbished rotation in 2027, and Rogers brings a Wrigley Field-friendly arsenal to the table. He has one of the more effective four-seam fastballs in the league and has upped its velocity by more than three ticks since 2024 (89.2 to 92.4 mph).

Trevor Rogers, Nasty 85mph Cutter. ✂️



5th K pic.twitter.com/nOh3t6CaEM — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 21, 2026

The six-foot-5, 230-pound southpaw was the No. 2 pitcher listed on FanGraphs' Top 50 free agents list, with Ben Clemens writing that Rogers has a "whole alphabet full of ERA estimators" that make him incredibly effective. Clemens also noted that Rogers' command struggles have been "comprehensively fixed."

Those strides in command have allowed him to get a lot of chase and rarely issue walks -- his 5.6% walk rate was eighth-best in MLB among qualified pitchers in 2026. He also dramatically reduced his hard-hit rate between 2025 and 2026 by a whopping 12.2%, going from 48.4% to 36.2% in the span of a season.

On top of all that, Rogers now gets to pitch in front of the best defense in baseball. For a pitcher whose FIP was 16th-best in all of MLB in 2026, that bodes very well for any pitcher who will have the most ironclad safety net in the league.

All in all, it's a deal that the Cubs needed to make to assert themselves in the market this offseason, and it's a very solid first step in the right direction.

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