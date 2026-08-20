Cubs Now Set to Face the Best Pitching Prospect in Baseball This Weekend

The Chicago Cubs' weekend plans just got worse.

Fresh off a series win over their crosstown rivals, the Cubs are headed out West to face a struggling Seattle Mariners team. Still trying to catch the Milwaukee Brewers at the top of the NL Central, these are the kind of series that could prove extremely helpful, especially as Milwaukee is forced to face the 75-win Braves.

Nevertheless, the Cubs' odds to stack some more wins just took a shot. They are already in line to face Emerson Hancock in the series opener. A rumored trade chip, Hancock has put together an excellent year with a 3.30 ERA. He's fresh off going 7.0 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing only 2 earned runs with eight strikeouts.

The real game to worry about, however, will be on Saturday night. The Mariners didn't have their projected starters set coming into the day, but it appears that was because they had a big move up their sleeve. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Thursday that the Mariners will call up Kade Anderson to take the mound for Game 2 of the series.

Who is that, you ask? Oh, just the top pitching prospect in baseball!

Cubs to Face Kade Anderson This Weekend

Jun 21, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Kade Anderson (32) throws against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those unaware, Kade Anderson is currently the No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline's overall Top 100, but he is widely considered the best pitching prospect in the game. The Mariners selected the former LSU Tigers southpaw in 2025 with the No. 3 pick in the draft, and all he's done is destroy the competition in the minor leagues.

In his first season of pro ball, Kade Anderson is 10-1 in Double-A with a 1.06 ERA over 18 starts. He's allowed only 11 earned runs in 93.1 innings of work, and his WHIP sits at a mind-boggling 0.64. In other words, Anderson has lived up to all of the hype thus far.

Anderson isn't some kind of flame-throwing menace like some of the recent highly anticipated pitching prospects. He has a fastball that can touch the high-90s, but he's far more about control and versatility. He has multiple above-average pitches, which include a pair of impressive breaking balls. We're talking about someone who already pitches like a seasoned vet.

The good news for the Cubs is that it's always possible that some MLB debut jitters set in. Anderson is making a big jump to the majors, and there will still be an adjustment no matter what the minor league production says. And, as far as first opponents go, the Cubs are quite a tough one!

At the same time, Anderson is the top pitching prospect for a reason. It's almost a guarantee that he will have what it takes to be a solid MLB arm. The Cubs now having to face him on the road is only going to make this series tougher, and one has to imagine Craig Counsell isn't thrilled.

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.