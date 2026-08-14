Cubs Rotation Due for Shake-Up as Edward Cabrera Returns This Weekend

The Chicago Cubs aren't ready to make any major rotation tweaks just yet.

Fans had plenty of questions about how new manager Craig Counsell would handle his starting pitchers after a busy trade deadline. While it was a seemingly obvious decision to move both Colin Rea and Javier Assad to the bullpen after acquiring Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes, it was unclear how the team would handle Edward Cabrera upon his return.

Cabrera has been stuck on the IL for over a month with a hamstring injury. Acquired this offseason to be a key piece of the rotation, his first year in Chicago has left a lot to be desired. Cabrera has just a 5.10 ERA over his 14 starts. His strikeout and whiff rates have dropped drastically, as opponents have had a far easier time connecting on his breaking balls.

One could argue that the term "liability" wasn't too off base when discussing Cabrera as a starter. And this is why some believed he could be destined for a bullpen role upon his return from injury.

To be clear, it's still possible that he ends up serving as a reliever before this season comes to an end. But Craig Counsell finally clarified on Friday that he isn't yet ready to make that change.

Edward Cabrera Will Return as Starter

Knoxville Smokies pitcher Edward Cabrera (11) pitches against the Rocket City Trash Pandas during a Minor League Baseball game on Aug. 11, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Bruce Levine of 104.3 The Score, Craig Counsell informed the media that Edward Cabrera will be activated from the IL this weekend and start the series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Cabrera has looked very polished over his last two rehab assignments. He first tossed 4.0 innings of scoreless ball for the Iowa Cubs, which included eight strikeouts. Then, suiting up for the Tennessee Smokies, Cabrera looked even sharper with 5.0 innings of hitless baseball and seven strikeouts.

His nasty movement was on full display in both outings.

Edward Cabrera threw 5 innings of no-hit baseball in his rehab start in Knoxville tonight 🔥 5 IP | 0 H | 0 ER | 1 BB | 7 Ks 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/QQYAisXqHM — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 12, 2026

Considering how crisp Cabrera looked, you can't necessarily blame Counsell for wanting to put him back in a starting role. It's the position Cabrera is most comfortable in – let alone the role this team brought him here to fill. The best version of him can undoubtedly be a high-impact playoff rotation member.

At the same time, what does this mean for the group moving forward? Are the Cubs prepared to go to six starters over the next handful of weeks? Well, Counsell clarified that this will not be the case. He is sticking with a five-man rotation for now, which means someone is bound to be skipped over in this next run.

Shota Imanaga was expected to take the mound this Sunday, so will he get a full rotational period off? He did just allow three home runs to the Washington Nationals, but the last few weeks have been very strong for the lefty.

Indeed, it wouldn't be surprising if Counsell just pushes Imanaga's next start to the series opener against the White Sox on Monday. This would likely mean that David Peterson is the one who is skipped over, as not pitching either Kevin Gausman or Clay Holmes would be shocking as they continue to get settled.

Peterson has also most recently played a bullpen role. The New York Mets made him a long reliever earlier this season, only for the Cubs to acquire him and place him back in a starting spot. Still, Peterson has found real success pitching in front of this Cubs defense. Might he begin to trend in the wrong direction? Sure, and perhaps his 3 earned runs against Washington are a sign of that. But he has done enough to maintain a starting role.

Nevertheless, something is eventually going to have to give as the Cubs look to lock down a playoff rotation. Maybe Cabrera comes out and continues to struggle, making the decision easy. Maybe Carbera comes out and looks rejuvenated, making the decision extremely difficult. Regardless, as we continue to say, it's a good problem to have for Craig Counsell.

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