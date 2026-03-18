Cubs Obvious Next Move Following Seiya Suzuki Injury Update

The Chicago Cubs found out the status of their star slugger Seiya Suzuki on Tuesday after he injured his knee while trying to steal a base for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic over the weekend.

Manager Craig Counsell revealed that Suzuki has just a minor PCL strain, and while the injured list could still be a possibility to begin the season, the team is going to see how he progresses through the upcoming weekend before making that call.

All things considered, it's a pretty lucky break considering that the Japanese outfielder was limping through the clubhouse with a brace on Monday, though it does seem likely he's going to miss a few weeks and not be out there on Opening Day.

If that is indeed the case and Suzuki does need a brief stint on the IL, Chicago has a fairly obvious way to proceed right in front of them. After losing his third base spot, Matt Shaw is preparing to step into a utility role, which includes the outfield. And with the way he's performed this spring, he should be the answer until Suzuki returns.

Cubs need to give right field job to Matt Shaw

Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Shaw | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

While clearly Shaw does not have a whole lot of experience in the outfield, and there may be some growing pains there, throwing him in the fire early to see if it's a viable solution later may be the way to go if Suzuki's absence is brief.

Shaw is slashing .333/.439/.455 this spring in 14 games played and looks a whole lot more like the second half version of himself from 2025 than the first half. The 24-year-old has made adjustments that have turned him into a consistent threat at the dish, and while he may not have an everyday role, as many at-bats as possible is in his best interest.

While missing Suzuki is obviously a major bummer, it is also an opportunity to see if Shaw has indeed taken that next step for Chicago.

Cubs have great opportunity to give Shaw experience

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Shaw showed some dominating defense as a rookie, but the overall offensive body of work in 2025 could be described as inconsistent. If he has indeed taken a leap as a hitter, it would have massive ramifications not just in 2026, but beyond as well.

Throwing him into the lineup for the first couple weeks of the season is a wonderful opportunity for Shaw to prove that these spring numbers are no fluke and he is someone this team has to find a role for more than just off the bench.

Suzuki is going to be back sooner rather than later, but ultimately, until that happens, Chicago should have a clear plan in place, and it should revolve around Shaw.