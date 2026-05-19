Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong Voices Regret After Fiery Moment with White Sox Fan

As if a walk-off loss to a Crosstown rival wasn't enough, Pete Crow-Armstrong had to answer some tough questions after Sunday afternoon's loss.

The Cubs' star center fielder found himself in some hot water after an incident in the outfield. Crow-Armstrong was trying to track down a hard-hit Miguel Vargas ball in right center but came up short. As he left his feet, he hit the fence hard and watched Vargas score two runs with a double. The score was now all tied up at four runs apiece, and a White Sox fan in the outfield patio made sure to let Crow-Armstrong know it.

Video showed a young woman heckling the 24-year-old, only for Crow-Armstrong to walk up and bark back. He had some NSFW comments for the fan, leading to a viral exchange that only added to the heated nature of the iconic rivalry.

Walking into work the next day, Crow-Armstrong had a little over 24 hours to reflect on the incident. And he was quick to issue a more formal apology.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Comments On Interaction with White Sox Fan

May 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) runs after hitting a triple against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Speaking with the media before the Cubs' series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, Pete Crow-Armstrong condemned his comments from Sunday. He specifically called out his word choice, insisting that it wasn't the example he wanted to send to younger fans.

“I think I just regret my choice of words the most and who that affects in my life. I don’t think any of the women in my life would ever think that I would use those kinds of words regularly, especially referring to them," Crow-Armstrong said (h/t WGN Sports). "So, I’m just bummed out about the word choice, and that a bunch of little kids go and probably find their way to social media and see that as well."

Crow-Armstrong isn't afraid to let his personality show on the field. He has often been praised for his competitive nature, and he's never been above poking some fun at the opposing fanbase. Nevertheless, he admitted that this went too far and doesn't want his actions to reflect poorly on the team as a whole.

"I am intense on the field, and I think in a moment like that, I let it get away from me a little bit," Crow-Armstrong said. "But, again, poor word choice. Lack of awareness too, when it comes to who is watching me. I don’t want to recognize the other guys in the clubhouse that way.”

Craig Counsell also addressed the situation on Monday afternoon, making clear that Crow-Armstrong has to control his emotions better moving forward:

“He made a mistake, and we got to move on from it, "Counsell said (h/t Cassie Carlson). "It’s a reality of this job. It happens. Fan interactions happen. You want to try to keep them positive even when they’re not. Sometimes, when it’s a really emotional situation, it’s difficult. But it’s still a requirement of the job.”

As Counsell said, all the Cubs and Crow-Armstrong can do now is move on from the incident. Will the Sox fans do the same? Probably not, and he's bound to hear plenty more heckling when Crosstown Part II arrives in August. At least then, he will have a home crowd behind him to help tune out the noise.

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