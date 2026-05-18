The Cubs Might Have the Hottest Prospect in Baseball Right Now

The vibes on the North Side could be better. While the Chicago Cubs may still be viewed as one of the best teams in baseball, their recent 2-6 stretch has undoubtedly hurt their standing. The team has now lost three consecutive series, including the iconic Crosstown Classic to the White Sox in a tense walk-off fashion.

Nevertheless, the nice thing about baseball is that there is almost always somewhere else to look for a stroke of optimism. And, today, that somewhere is South Bend, Indiana. The organization's High-A affiliate is currently 20-15 and sitting at the top of the Midwest League West. While they have several contributors to thank for this hot start, arguably no one deserves more credit than the Cubs' No. 6-ranked prospect.

Cubs' Kane Kepley Putting on a Show in Minors

Mar 13, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kane Kepley against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kane Keply is a 22-year-old outfielder who the Cubs snagged with the 56th pick of the 2025 MLB Draft. He was a standout player for North Carolina with an OPS of nearly .900. The outfielder stole a remarkable 45 bases over his 61 games and compiled 68 total hits. MLB Pipeline declares him an "on-base machine," and it's safe to say he's lived up to this reputation during his early days in the Cubs' system.

Kepley spent 28 games in Single-A in 2025 before starting this past season in South Bend with the High-A squad. His OPS has only continued to trend in the right direction, with it currently sitting at .937. His walk rate is also a staggering 22.7 percent, while his 36 hits comfortably lead the team.

The past week for Kepley, in particular, has been one of the best stretches for any minor leaguer this year. Dating back to May 12, Kepley has scored 14 runs for South Bend and has 11 RBIs. Four of his five games have also, unsurprisingly, been multi-hit performances. As Baseball America made sure to point out, Kepley hit .560 during this stretch and also went a staggering 8-for-8 on his stolen base attempts. He now has 23 stolen bags on the season, which leads the Midwest League by seven steals. This is also the third-most steals among minor leaguers in High-A or above.

Kane Kepley is the hottest prospect in baseball 🔥



The @SBCubs OF hit .560 last week and went a perfect 8-for-8 on steals.



(🎥 @MiLB)

pic.twitter.com/5RbKc3I1ov — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 18, 2026

Of course, one strong week isn't going to convince anyone that Kepley is destined for big league success. But there is also a reason he currently sits Top 6 in the franchise's farm system. His bat-to-ball skills have been excellent in the minors thus far, while his speed has been as impactful as advertised. If anything, he is making a very strong case to climb the minor league ladder sooner rather than later.

Speaking of which, one has to wonder if his red-hot start to 2026 is catching eyes across the league. Trade talk has started early for the Cubs this year due to their ridiculously long list of injured pitchers. Throw in the fact that they appear ready to make another run at a World Series, and bolstering their squad at the trade deadline feels inevitable. Could Kepley become a key piece to making that happen? Better yet, would the Cubs be willing to part ways with him when he's playing this well?

If one thing is for sure, this is only the beginning stages for Kepley. He still has a long way to go to prove he can be a fundamental part of the Cubs' future. Every story has to begin somewhere, though, so we'll have to keep a close eye on where Kepley goes from here.

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.