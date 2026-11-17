In recent weeks, the Chicago Cubs were thrown into the conversation for free-agent right Dustin May.

A former high-ranking Dodgers prospect, May has bounced around the league over the last couple of years before wrapping up this season as a World Series champion with the rival Milwaukee Brewers. Despite the ceremonial ending, his 2026 campaign left a lot to be desired. May threw just a 4.70 ERA in 31 starts with a 1.32 WHIP.

Once May was sent from the Cardinals to the Brewers, he only saw his numbers trend in the wrong direction. In five starts with Milwaukee, May had a 5.65 ERA and thus saw just 4.0 innings of postseason work.

And yet, May has still been considered one of the most intriguing free agents on the market. He's still only 29 years old and has flashed some real potential in the past. He has a versatile pitch mix to go along with some real velocity. The Cubs have been known to do a decent job helping a struggling arm stabilize in the past, which made him a somewhat interesting fit.

This is also a starting rotation that simply needs as much help as it can get. If May were brought in as a top-of-rotation answer, that would have been a problem. If he were brought in to sit near the back of the rotation on a modest deal, fans could likely buy into the upside. Nevertheless, neither will be the case with May headed to the White Sox, officially taking one mid-tier option off the board for the Cubs.

The good news is that there are plenty of names left on the market for the Cubs. Heck, it's unclear how serious the Cubs even were about May, who has faced plenty of his own ups and downs over his career. Still, this serves as a reminder that the market will be competitive and big moves are likely going to be made in the coming days before the MLB lockout. If the Cubs wants to ensure they solve one of their biggest problems, they're going to have to be aggressive.

Who Stays, Who Goes?

Sep 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) pumps his fist after closing out the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Chicago Cubs sift through the free-agent pitching market, it feels like a given that they will look to bring back at least one or two of their 2026 starters. Who exactly gets the call, however, is up for debate.

If one thing is for sure, there are plenty of other teams that will have interest in the Cubs' free agents. And one of those squads is said to be the Baltimore Orioles. According to the Baltimore Banner, both Matthew Boyd and David Peterson look to be on the AL East team's radar.

"A second source said the Orioles are involved in a strong market for left-hander Kris Bubic, and a third said left-hander Matthew Boyd is on their radar. Left-hander David Peterson also fits the mold," wrote Andy Kostka.

Both arms felt like possible return candidates for the Cubs, with the latter drawing the most buzz. Peterson came over midway through the season and completely flipped the script in front of Chicago's elite interior defense. A strong groundball guy, the Cubs could possibly re-sign him for pretty cheap and officially lock him into a back-of-rotation spot.

With that said, Peterson's breakout in the second half was clearly noticed by others around the league. The Orioles aren't the only team that has a close eye on Peterson. One would like to think that the Cubs still have the upper hand, but money talks!

The Orioles could also be a particularly pesky free-agency foe, as they named former Cubs assistant GM Jared Banner to the full GM role. If anyone knows what the Cubs' arms can offer and how to potentially convince them to shake hands, it would be Banner.

Clay Holmes is another familiar face who is certainly going to draw interest, but more and more signs continue to point toward a Cubs reunion. The Chicago Sun-Times shared some words from GM Carter Hawkins, who essentially confirmed that Chicago wants to bring Holmes back for 2027. Obviously, nothing is set in stone at the moment, and you never know what other teams might be ready to run up the bill. But Holmes feels like the best fit for the Cubs, who also gave up No. 2 prospect Jefferson Rojas to bring him in only a few months ago.

Will Cubs Grab Trevor Rogers?

Sep 25, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As free agency heats up, Trevor Rogers has garnered more and more attention.

The Athletic reported last week that the Chicago Cubs have an interest in the Orioles starter, with Ken Rosenthal reiterating as much on Monday. To be sure, he pointed out the hesitancy the Cubs have shown to sign a player with a qualifying offer. But Jed Hoyer likely knows this offseason isn't business as usual. The Cubs have a glaring weakness that needs to be solved for them to have a true chance at contention.

Rogers may not be the sexiest name on the market, but the Cubs would be wise to target a "safe" pick with one of their likely several signings. Rogers is a proven veteran with an early-career All-Star appearance under his belt. He's also only one season removed from tossing a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts.

Yes, Rogers took a step in the wrong direction this past season. He held a 4.03 ERA in 30 outings and saw his ground ball rate drop pretty significantly. But Rogers also continued to show great command, with a walk rate that sat in the league's 92nd percentile and a chase rate that ranked in the same tier.

The Cubs have long favored pitchers who can limit mistakes and keep the ball in play. Rogers has undoubtedly proven that he can check that box over his career. It's also hard to ignore what he did over his final 20 starts of the 2026 season, which saw his ERA drop to 2.90 with an even lower walk rate.

Trevor Rogers is probably my favorite non-Skubal starting pitcher target.



Final 20 starts of 2026:

121.0 IP | 2.90 ERA | 2.88 FIP

24.8% K% | 4.4% BB% | .228 BAA



Has a QO attached, but followed a great 2025 with a fantastic finish to 2026. Keeps the ball in the yard and is just… pic.twitter.com/t6M6w2x3Jp — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) November 16, 2026

Rogers likely wouldn't be the kind of signing that makes Cubs fans jump out of their seat. However, for a team that has several spots to fill, it would be hard to blame Hoyer for going in this direction. Especially when we consider that Rogers is just 29 years old, there remains some real upside in getting him in the building on a multi-year deal.

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