Cubs Reportedly Let Colin Rea Walk Despite Another Year of Dependable Versatility

The Chicago Cubs opened up another roster spot on Monday morning.

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the organization has decided not to pick up its option on veteran Colin Rea. He had a $7.5 million payday in 2027, while his buyout was set at just $1.0 million. Rea will now receive the latter and hit the open market, joining a long list of 2026 Cubs teammates.

Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Clay Holmes, Kevin Gausman, and David Peterson have also entered free agency in recent days. The latter three were all brought in this season via trade, while Imanaga, Boyd, and Rea have been familiar faces for Cubs fans over the last couple of years.

All things considered, Rea has held an important role for Craig Counsell and this pitching staff ever since he joined the team in 2025. He was able to serve as both a starter and long reliever, with plans for him to mainly do the latter in 2026. However, amid constant injury trouble for the rest of the rotation, Rea proved to be a godsend. The righty filled in more than adequately, recording a 4.13 ERA in 296.1 innings over two seasons.

Rea recorded a combined 19-15 record between 2025 and 2026, striking out 228 batters. He also recorded three saves during this period and appeared in three postseason games. Each of those playoff outings came in 2025, when Rea was rock solid out of the bullpen, allowing only one earned run on a home run.

Should the Cubs Have Kept Colin Rea?

Aug 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Colin Rea (53) throws to first base for a force out against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When we factor in just how limited the Chicago Cubs' currently are on the mound, there is undoubtedly a case to make that keeping Colin Rea made sense. As Jed Hoyer demonstrated this season, it can be very hard to find dependable arms that fill different voids, and he already had one in the building.

Now, did the Cubs want to head into 2027 with Rea in their starting rotation? Probably not. But what about as a bullpen piece? And as we've seen over the last couple of years, what about when an injury inevitably occurs to a starting pitcher?

The Cubs clearly believe they have other suitable options. Javier Assad is likely sitting at the top of the list, especially after putting together a strong 2026 campaign. Chicago also acquired Braxton Garrett at the trade deadline, who is likely to factor into next year's squad in some capacity.

There is no ignoring that Rea took a step backward this past season, too. It may not have been stark, but he wasn't necessarily as polished as he was in 2025. We saw the walk rate trend in the wrong direction, while his fastball and change-up combo were generating fewer whiffs. Add in the fact that he is already 36 years old, and the Cubs might feel like they are getting out at the right time.

Could Hoyer still look to bring Rea back into the picture later this winter? Yes, but it certainly feels like this could be the end of the road for both sides. With that in mind, there is a world where the Cubs end up missing Rea's versatility next year. Letting him walk only puts more pressure on the front office to reinvent the bullpen.

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