Cubs vs. Pirates Lineup: Going for the Sweep, Matthew Boyd Starts, More

The Chicago Cubs needed this series against their long-time NL Central foes. Coming off an embarrassing trip to Milwaukee, they have put up 16 runs over their last two games and have held the Pirates to a modest 5 runs. Everything has been clicking, and one can only hope this continues for the Cubs with the Atlanta Braves on the schedule next.

Game Info

Who: Pittsburgh Pirates (74-75) at Chicago Cubs (83-66)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 1:20 CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Michael Busch, 1B

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Ian Happ, DH

6. Nico Hoerner, SS

7. Michael Conforto, DH

8. Pedro Ramírez, 2B

9. Miguel Amaya, C

The Chicago Cubs are going with the status quo. The only change for the series finale will be a swap at catcher. Miguel Amaya will be in for Carson Kelly and will appear in his first game since September 8. With the Cubs offense humming along, Craig Counsell might as well stick with what's working.

Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup

1. Konnor Griffin, SS

2. Oneil Cruz, CF

3. Bryan Reynolds, DH

4. Rafael Flores, Jr.

5. Nick Gonzales, 2B

6. Ryan O'Hearn, DH

7. Jake Mangum, LF

8. Jared Triolo, 3B

9. Henry Davis, C

On the Mound ...

Sep 7, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Matthew Boyd, LHP

Matthew Boyd is coming off an outstanding outing against the Milwaukee Brewers. He went 7.0 innings deep and allowed only 3 earned runs on five hits. The veteran also struck out seven batters, marking his most since July 7 against the Baltimore Orioles. His ERA is now down to 4.03 in 19 outings.

The last time Boyd faced this Pirates squad, he was just as productive. While he allowed seven hits, Pittsburgh only managed a single run, and Boyd lasted an identical 7.0 innings. Let's see if he can keep the good vibes going.

Pirates – Bubba Chandler, RHP

The Chicago Cubs will have to face one of the many talented youngsters in this Pirates rotation. Bubba Chandler isa 23 year old who loves to attack with his heater. He averages a 98.4 mph heater and couples that with a low-90s slider and change-up. All three pitches are known to generate some good swings and misses.

With that said, Chandler isn't some kind of strikeout machine. His goal is to simply give batters tough balls to hit. He also isn't known to go very deep into games, typically leaving after 5.0 innings of action.

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