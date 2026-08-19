What Fueled Alex Bregman's Post-Rain Delay Walk-Off for the Cubs? Pizza and Pop

Down 3-2 to the Chicago White Sox in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Cubs were gifted back-to-back walks.

Kevin Alcantara was pinch-running for Miguel Amaya and stationed at second base. Michael Conforto had just made his way to first base. It felt like the perfect time for the Cubs to strike, but then White Sox managed Will Venable did the smart thing.

The South Siders made the call to the bullpen and had their best reliever take the mound. Grant Taylor proceeded to strike out both Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki, generating a collective groan from the Wrigley Field faithful.

All that stood between the White Sox and getting out of the inning clean was Alex Bregman. He had a groundout and two pop-outs to center field on his scorecard. In typical Taylor fashion, he got two more swinging strikes on Bregman to go up in the count, 0-2. The veteran third baseman would proceed to take a ball low before a slider caught the middle of the plate.

Bregman turned on it. The Cubs tied the game.

That was only Bregman's first big moment of the night. After a nearly hour and a half long rain delay, it was his turn to put on the cape again. Still tied 3-3, Bregman had Carson Kelly on second and Pete Crow-Armstrong on first after an intentional walk by the White Sox. Michael Conforto had struck out in the inning, while Seiya Suzuki had a foul ball turn into the second out on a ridiculous catch by Munetaka Murakami.

Bregman was now the only thing standing between the Cubs and another extra-innings battle. Trevor Richards threw a four-seamer high and inside. Bregman sent it right into center field. The Cubs had their second-straight walk-off win.

The Late Night Show, starring Alex Bregman. pic.twitter.com/YgHSWepOJb — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 19, 2026

All that context is important for what you're about to learn. Think about it: This was among Bregman's best games as a Cub. He came through in the clutch twice, which is exactly what he was brought to the team on a big-time five-year deal to do.

So ... how did he do it? How did he stay so locked in during the team's lengthy rain delay?

Well, Taylor McGregor asked him that exact question postgame. And he wasn't blasting some music through his AirPods, riding the stationary bike, or taking some practice swings. Instead, Bregman was treating the pause in action like a 12-year-old's birthday party.

"Honestly, I just went inside and had some pizza and a Dr. Pepper ... a little pepperoni and sausage," Bregman laughed.

“How did you stay ready during the 1 hour and 30 minute rain delay?”



“Honestly just went inside and had some pizza and a Dr. Pepper.” 🤣🤣🤣#Cubs pic.twitter.com/hgQVaB7fni — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) August 19, 2026

How awesome is that? Shortly before the biggest moment of the night, which clinched his team a massive rivalry series, Bregman was doing what ever tee-ball team does on Sunday afternoon.

If only he threw in a Capri-Sun or some orange slices!

Alex Bregman Breaking Out at Right Time

Aug 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) reacts after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In all seriousness, it's that kind of honest response and in-game demeanor that can go a long way. As silly as it sounds, it's a great example of Bregman simply trusting the work that he's put in, particularly in a season like this.

His Year 1 in Chicago certainly hasn't gone according to plan. While the Cubs have remained one of the most competitive teams in baseball, Bregman was a net-negative offensively for much of the first half. The former World Series champion had to look inward and make some adjustments, and those tweaks are starting to pay off at a very opportune time.

“You can’t fake it through 162 games … It’s a credit to how he works every single day. HE’s just relentless with his search to be himself and be the best version of himself. He will never give you an inch on that," Counsell said last week about Bregman's strong second half.

Bregman is now hitting .306 since the All-Star break. His OPS sits at .936, and he's smashed 7 home runs over these 30 games with 22 RBIs. All things considered, the Cubs can't ask for much more than that from their marquee free-agent signing, especially with the playoffs on the horizon.

The only thing to do now? Make sure the clubhouse remains well-stocked with some pies for the home stretch!

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