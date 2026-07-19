Cubs vs Twins Lineup: Ramirez at DH, Can Hoerner Stay Hot? Imanaga Starts, More

The Chicago Cubs are hunting their first series win of the second half after winning 6-2 yesterday over the Minnesota Twins, evening the series after a Twins 5-2 win on Friday. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki remain at the top of the lineup, but bats like Michael Busch and Pedro Ramirez are beginning to heat up as well.

It's going to be a hazy and humid day at Wrigley Field, but hopefully not terribly hot. with gametime temperature looking to be around 74 degrees in Lakeview this afternoon.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Twins (49-50) at Chicago Cubs (55-43)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 1:20 p.m. CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score, Univision TUDN, WPPN 106.7 / TUDN

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Michael Busch, 1B

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Ian Happ, LF

6. Nico Hoerner, 2B

7. Pedro Ramirez, DH

8. Carson Kelly, C

9. Dansby Swanson, SS

The Cubs go with the same lineup as Saturday's 6-2 win, keeping Pedro Ramirez in the DH spot after his two-hit and two-RBI game yesterday. Nico Hoerner also had himself a 4-hit performance, his first of the season, which also came after a 2-hit game on Friday afternoon. Is Hoerner finally back?

This will be the first time the Cubs have faced starter Zebby Matthews, but he's allowed a home run in each of his last four starts and has given up 14 on the season. Another Michael Busch long-ball early would be nice to give Imanaga some cushion. Regardless, the Cubs should be able to lean into some pitches off Matthews this afternoon.

Minnesota Twins Lineup

1. Austin Martin, LF

2. Ryan Jeffers, C

3. Josh Bell, DH

4. Royce Lewis, 2B

5. Victor Caratini, 1B

6. Koby Clemens, RF

7. Luke Keaschall, CF

8. Brooks Lee, 3B

9. Ryan Kreidler, SS

On the Mound...

Chicago Cubs - Shota Imanaga, LHP (5-8, 4.17 ERA)

After allowing 3 home runs against the Mets back on June 24th, Imanaga has curtailed the home runs, allowing just two in his last three starts. Over his last seven games, he's pitched to a 3.79 ERA with 36 K's to just 9 BB's. When he can work to avoid the multi-run home runs, Imanaga has been very good.

Josh Bell and Ryan Jeffers have each hit Imanaga well in small sample sizes, but both have serious pop in the Twins lineup and could be game-wreckers for the Cubs if they hit one with runners on base.

Minnesota Twins - Zebby Matthews, RHP (4-6, 4.57 ERA)

Matthews is making his 12th start of the season for the Twins, and while he's struggled with home runs lately (allowing at least one in his 4 starts), he's managed to avoid a major blow-up. The 26-year-old Matthews leans on a fastball-slider mix with secondary pitches in curveball, cutter, and change-up.

Teams are slugging .476 against Matthew's fastball this year. If the Cubs can attack and get to his heater early, they can jump out to an early lead in this one.

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