3 Takeaways After Cubs Pour It On Early in 10-1 Series Clinching Win Over Twins

The Chicago Cubs (56-43) have grabbed their first series win of the second half of the season, winning a 10-1 blowout over the Minnesota Twins (49-51) and moving 13-games above .500 on the season.

The Cubs didn't waste any time scoring, putting all 10 of their runs up in the first four innings this afternoon. Shota Imanaga cruised through 7 innings of scoreless work and lowered his ERA to 3.91 on the year. And Nico Hoerner is finally looking like himself with another multi-hit game, his 3rd consecutive game with multiple hits.

And while the Brewers did manage to win their game, the Cubs gained a half-game lead on the Phillies for the top Wild Card spot in the National League.

Here are three things we learned from today's win!

Nico's back, baby!

Jul 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner high fives Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the second inningat Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a dreadful first half of the season, Nico Hoerner is reminding everyone why the Cubs signed him to a six-year, $141 million extension at the beginning of the year. He had two more hits today, giving him 8 in total to start the second half, coming away with multiple hits in each game against the Twins this weekend.

In just the last three games, Hoerner has raised his batting average from .233 to .245, which admittedly still isn't great, but the last time Hoerner's average was over .245 was June 11th. More importantly, Hoerner's been factoring into winning baseball games, driving in 4 runs this afternoon – three coming off a bases-clearing triple from Hoerner in the bottom of the third inning.

Nico Hoerner clears the bags with a stand-up triple 😤 pic.twitter.com/Qo8Opxkvmb — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2026

It was just nice to see Hoerner play a key role in a series win. Being one of the hardest-working players on the Cubs, it's been hard to watch him struggle. The fact that Nico's been able to remain a leader on the team while going through an awful stretch at the plate speaks to the type of respect he has in the Cubs' clubhouse.

It was also nice to see Alex Bregman get his 10th home run of the season. He got the scoring going early in the bottom of the first with a 2-run shot. Michael Busch remained hot as well, with a 3-hit game, driving in an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 8-0 Cubs.

If Nico Hoerner keeps hitting like this, the Cubs will be a threat on offense every game he plays.

Imanaga shuts out the Twins

Jul 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shota Imanaga threw seven scoreless innings of work for the Cubs this evening, getting some help from the Cubs' defense turning two double-plays. Imanaga navigated 6 hits well with only one real scoring threat from the Twins in the top of the sixth inning. Luckily, Pete Crow-Armstrong tracked down a deep fly-out to the center-field wall for the final out and ended the Twins' lone scoring chance.

Imanaga lowered his ERA to 3.91 on the year after picking up his 6th win of the season. It marked the fourth time in his last seven starts that he hasn't allowed a home run. Overall, this was only the ninth time in 19 starts that he hasn't given up a homer. Imanaga has allowed 22 long balls this year.

His walk rate is up this season from 1.62 to 2.25, making those home run balls more of the back-breaking 3-run variety. But when Imanaga can keep the ball in the yard, he can typically survive for five-plus innings of work.

Another AL Central team comes to Wrigley Field

Jun 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Tigers are en route to Wrigley Field for a three-game set starting tomorrow. Jack Flaherty is slated to start against Jameson Taillon, who is making his return from the IL after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Taillon reportedly only threw 53 pitches in his last outing with Iowa and may be on a workload restriction. Expect Javier Assad or someone else to be available to take over for Taillon after 4 innings. Cubs had some good news to share about Edward Cabrera as well, with a return date tentatively set for mid-August.

The Tigers will come into town winners in eight of their last 10 games. And, despite a losing record, they sit just four games back of the White Sox for first place in their division. The Cubs could knock the Tigers into the seller territory with a sweep, which would drastically change the trade deadline if a player like Tarik Skubal were to become available.

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