Dansby Swanson's Injury Timeline is Rough, How Will the Cubs Fill His Void?

The early word on Dansby Swanson's injury is what most Chicago Cubs fans feared.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported on Monday afternoon that the shortstop has suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain. The Cubs are looking at a timeline of about 4-to-6 weeks for Swanson on the IL. It's worth noting that the organization has yet to make anything official, but it's widely expected that they do so ahead of tonight's series opener with the White Sox.

Cubs news: Hearing it’s a Grade 2 oblique strain for Dansby Swanson, per a source. Normal timetable is 4-6 weeks. That would have him ready for the postseason. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 17, 2026

Swanson left Sunday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals with "left side discomfort" in the third inning. He was in noticeable pain after swinging through a fastball. Manager Craig Counsell and a trainer were quick to visit him near home plate, and it was promptly decided that Swanson would have to leave the game.

“I just felt like my left side just kind of tightened up on me," Swanson said after the game. "Obviously was enough to where I didn’t need to keep going. So just going to see tomorrow once we get a better idea of what’s going on tomorrow.”

The good news, as Rogers noted, is that this reported timeline does have Swanson back in the lineup by the postseason. The early end of this threshold could put him back on the field for the team's series against his former team, the Atlanta Braves, around September 14. The latter would mean that Swanson returns during the final week of September, which is when the Cubs would be done with the regular season and gearing up for a likely Wild Card matchup.

The bad news is that this is still cutting it pretty darn close to the playoffs, especially when factoring in the specific injury. Oblique strains are known to linger, and they aren't something a player can typically play through. Swanson, in particular, is someone who relies on his elite combination of instincts and athleticism to be a difference-making player for this team.

With that in mind, plenty of fingers will be crossed that Swanson genuinely follows this current timeline. The Cubs' defense is their best attribute, and Swanson is arguably the anchor of that unit.

How Will Cubs Make Up for Dansby Swanson's Absence?

Aug 13, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) in the dugout before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, what is the Chicago Cubs' plan to survive without Dansby Swanson?

The most likely outcome is that we see Craig Counsell make rookie Pedro Ramírez an everyday guy. When Swanson rested most recently, it was Ramírez who suited up at second base and allowed for Nico Hoerner to slide over to shortstop. An elite defensiveman in his own right, the Cubs are fortunate to have someone like Hoerner to man Swanson's position.

Ramírez has also more than earned the extra playing time. He's been an incredibly mature contributor for this team, despite the fact that this is his first few months in the majors. Ramírez is slashing .299/ 353/.441 in his first 49 games.

The Cubs are also expected to see Matt Shaw head to a rehab assignment this week. Assuming all goes well there, he could be back on the roster as soon as this weekend. Now, Shaw has only suited up at second base a total of 11 times in his MLB career, but it's an area of the field that the traditional infielder should be comfortable in.

James Triantos is also already on the big league roster, and his a second baseman by nature. He is incredibly inexperienced and has only one hit in eight at-bats, but he's another depth piece for Counsell to consider. With that said, there is reason to believe Triantos could be headed back to the minors for a more proven product. Veteran Owen Miller could already be at Wrigley this afternoon, per Sam Bernero on social media.

Miller has five seasons of pro action under his belt, which includes playing 90+ games in both 2022 (Cleveland) and 2023 (Milwaukee). The 29-year-old signed with the Cubs in February and has hit .296 in Triple-A this season with 57 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Nevertheless, we should expect Pedro Ramírez to see the bulk of the work. He's likely earned the most trust with Craig Counsell and would provide the most lineup continuity until Swanson returns. And, at this point in the season, you have to go with who you can trust the most.

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