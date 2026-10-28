Did the Cubs Find Their Next Breakout Pitcher at Arizona Fall League?

The Chicago Cubs sent several of their prospects to the Arizona Fall League. Led by 2026 second-round pick Myles Bailey, the Cubs had an opportunity to showcase the little talent they have in their farm system. Nevertheless, there hasn't been much said about Bailey, but pitching prospect Dominick Reid has been on a tear!

The 2025 3rd-round pick is currently ranked the 28th overall prospect in the Cubs system and has shown he can be a very strong part of the pitching restructure. With the Cubs farm system in desperate need of a pitching infusion, it’s been a good sign to hear that Reid is performing rather well.

With that said, according to Rich Biesterfeld, an Arizona Correspondent for multiple Cubs minor league affiliates, Reid walked off the mound with the trainer in the 2nd inning during a recent stint on Tuesday. Nothing has been specified or mentioned about what happened, but it’s always a scary feeling to see a player of Reid’s caliber walk away in the middle of a performance.

It could be a big issue for the Cubs because Reid seemed to have the potential to keep developing his game. He's showcased his abilities over the last few weeks and thrown some solid stuff. At first, he had limitations on the number of pitches he could throw, but that has evolved. He has added more to his arsenal and was posting a 3.46 ERA in 13.0 innings in Arizona. This included throwing 17 strikeouts with eight walks.

Dominick Reid made his first AFL start last night:

4.0 IP | 1 H | 1 R | 1 BB | 7 K



He generated a 40%+ whiff rate with four different offerings. Really encouraging stuff in just his second start since June. pic.twitter.com/z1ZkTM77Z5 — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) October 4, 2026

To be sure, Reid will take time to fully develop into a guy the Cubs can add to their rotation or bullpen. But the Cubs have struggled to find talented young arms to add to their mix. Whenever they finally do, that player gets hurt, or it simply doesn’t work out. It’s happened to Cade Horton, Jaxon Wiggins, Jordan Wicks, and several others, so let's hope Reid can avoid that outcome.

Position players such as Josiah Hartshorn and Ethan Conrad remain strong top players in their system. Reid could headline the Cubs' necessary pitching retool. He and 2026 first-round selection Cade Townsend are guys that the Cubs can develop into elite arms for an organization that desperately needs them.

The focus will be on the major league roster, but the Cubs need to keep adding players of Reid and Townsend’s caliber to their farm system if they want to produce good, consistent results. If the Cubs want to rebuild their pitching, they need a mix of guys who can throw at a high velocity and guys who have a plethora of pitches that don’t rely on speed. Dominick Reid is the latter, and this could make him a particularly good fit for how the Cubs like to pitch.

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