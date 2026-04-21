Former Cubs Rival Mark McGwire's Son Dazzles for Chicago in Minor Leagues

Mark McGwire is known by Chicago Cubs fans as an infamous rival who battled star outfielder Sammy Sosa for home run titles in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 1998, the duo dominated in the National League, finishing in the top two in MVP voting. Sosa took home the hardware, posting 6.5 WAR, 66 home runs, 158 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and a .308 batting average.

On the other side, McGwire posted 7.5 WAR, 70 home runs, 147 RBIs, a .299 batting average and 162 walks. Although Sosa led the league in runs scored and RBIs, McGwire led in home runs, walks, OBP, SLG and OPS.

Sammy Sosa | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

But with the past behind us, Chicago fans may be changing their opinion on the slugger with 583 career home runs due to his son, Mason McGwire.

Meet Mason McGwire

Mason McGwire was an eighth-round pick by the Cubs in the 2022 MLB draft and currently pitches in Single-A as a member of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

There, McGwire has dominated to begin the 2026 season, allowing one earned run (0.90 ERA) in his first four games. In 10 innings of work, McGwire has racked up 15 strikeouts while allowing four hits.

McGwire began the season out of the bullpen but is stretching out to be a starter, making his first start last Sunday. In that game, McGwire went four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five.

After his impressive performance, McGwire went viral on social media for his strikeout stuff.

Mark McGwire's son, Mason, is looking NASTY in the Cubs organization 🔥



He's got a 0.90 ERA through 4 games for Single-A Myrtle Beach 👏 pic.twitter.com/nQqUVCHbEP — MLB (@MLB) April 20, 2026

Although the 22-year-old may not be on Chicago's major league roster anytime soon, his status as a prospect is worth keeping an eye on as he hopes to rise up the minor league ranks.

Ahead of the 2026 season, McGwire was not ranked on the Cubs' top-30 prospects list; however, that may change heading into next season.

Mason also has a brother, Max McGwire, who currently plays collegiate baseball in St. Louis. Like his father, Max is a first baseman/outfielder. That said, he's also a pitcher like his brother, making him a unique two-way talent.

Max has appeared in nine games as a reliever this season for St. Louis, pitching 13 1/3 innings, registering one save and posting a 4.05 ERA.

Although Mark McGwire's last MLB season as a player was in 2001, he works in the majors today as a staff member of the Athletics. But, given the age of his sons, there could be a McGwire on the field at the big league level once again, but this time wearing pinstripes.