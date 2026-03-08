Cubs Right-Hander Lands on IL Due to Right Flexor Strain
Spring Training, at its core, is an opportunity.
Players and prospects need to show their franchise why they deserve a spot on the 40-man roster come Opening Day.
For right-handed pitcher Porter Hodge there was a lot riding on Spring Training, and he didn’t have a strong showing. His ERA is 31.50 over just three games and two full innings pitched.
As the Cubs announced the first round of roster cuts Sunday, optioning nine athletes to minor league affiliates and camp, some may be wondering why Hodge wasn’t among them. Especially considering the cut of No. 2 overall prospect Jaxon Wiggins.
The answer is now clear.
Cubs’ manager Craig Counsell announced Hodge will begin the season on the injured list due to a right flexor strain. He’ll be shut down for two weeks before being reevaluated.
A right flexor strain involves the muscles and tendons of the forearm and inner elbow, common in baseball and often caused by overuse.
“He just didn’t feel right,” Counsell said. “Look, it’s a setback. It’s going to put him certainly behind and it’s going to take him a while to get back to [being] healthy and ready to contribute. So that part’s unfortunate.”
Bastian also reported Hodge experienced soreness after his appearance against the Guardians in Mesa on Feb. 27, according to Counsell.
Spring Training specifics
Hodge’s appearance against Cleveland was his third Spring Training outing. He threw 29 pitches over two-thirds of an inning, allowing five earned runs, three hits, two walks and two strikeouts as the Cubs beat the Guardians, 8-6.
The right-hander has thrown in three games in Mesa, including the Feb. 20 loss against the White Sox (8-1) and Feb. 23 win over the Royals (3-2).
Hodge pitched one-third of an inning against the cross-town rivals, allowing two earned runs, one hit, walking four batters and striking out one. Against the Royals, he went one full inning, giving up no hits or runs, walking one batter and recording two strikeouts.
It’s a disheartening situation for the team. The 25-year-old’s performance as a rookie in 2024 and his numbers early in 2025 suggested he could be a future star closer.
Hodge’s hurdles
In 39 rookie appearances, Hodge posted a 1.88 ERA and 0.884 WHIP. But ever since, he’s encountered a plethora of injuries that derailed his performance last season, resulting in a 6.27 ERA and 1.576 WHIP. He also had notable issues with his pitch command.
Hodge has struggled with injuries to his hips, shoulders, obliques and now his right flexor.
Last season on May 20, he was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 18 with a left oblique strain. He joined the Iowa Cubs on a rehab assignment on June 13 and was reactivated to the 40-man roster on June 24.
Barely two weeks later, he was back on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement and began rehab in Triple-A on July 26. Hodge bounced between Iowa and Chicago until his Sept. 29 recall and official roster status change the following day.
The right hander is set to be reevaluated in two weeks.
Sarah Barber is a contributing writer for Cubs On SI. Previously, she covered a wide variety of sports for the Boston Globe, including the Boston Red Sox and their minor league affiliates. Barber has also spent time at The Sporting News, and recently received her master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and English at Boston’s Northeastern University in 2024. Born and raised in Chicago’s southwest suburbs, Barber is a fifth-generation Cubs fan and thrilled to live in the city after four years in New England.Follow sarahbarber49