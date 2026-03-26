How to Watch Chicago Cubs on Opening Day: TV Channel, Live Stream and Radio

The Chicago Cubs begin the 2026 regular season when they host the Washington Nationals on opening day on Thursday.

The Cubs are coming off a solid spring training in Mesa, Ariz., with the goal of getting back to the playoffs for the second straight season. Chicago reached the NL Division Series last season before losing to Milwaukee, and the team wants to go further this season, which is the 10th anniversary of their last World Series title.

Chicago made two major offseason additions. First, the Cubs signed Alex Bregman to take over at third base for the next five years. He’ll add slug to the lineup that Chicago lost when Kyle Tucker signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pitcher Edward Cabrera was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins for three players, including Chicago’s top prospect Owen Caisse. He’s expected to start in right field with the Marlins on opening day.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, starting pitcher, injuries and other notes. The full season schedule can be found here.

Cubs vs Nationals start time:

Time: 1:20 p.m. CT

How to watch Cubs vs Nationals:

Watch: Marquee Sports

Listen: WSCR 670-AM, 104.3 WBMX-FM. Radio broadcasts can also be heard through the Audacy App.

Cubs vs Nationals location:

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago.

Cubs vs Nationals pitching matchup

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd vs. National RHP Cade Cavalli

Boyd was named the opening day starter after he was selected as a National League All-Star for the first time in his career last season. He went 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA in 31 starts, with 154 strikeouts and 42 walks in 179.2 innings. It was his best season since he played for Detroit in 2019 (9-12, 4.66 ERA).

Cavalli earned the opening day, though he’s still a rookie. The former first-round pick broke in during the 2022 season and missed MLB time until 2025 after he suffered an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery. He returned to the majors last season and went 3-1 with a 4.25 ERA in 10 starts, with 40 strikeouts and 15 walks in 48.2 innings.

Chicago Cubs injuries

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

OF Seiya Suzuki (10-day, retroactive to March 22): Suzuki suffered a right knee injury in the WBC. He’s already rehabbing the injury, per manager Craig Counsell, and he’s with the team in Chicago.

LHP Jordan Wicks (15-day, retroactive to March 22): Wicks has a radial nerve irritation in his left forearm, per MLB.com. He’s back on a mound and the Cubs are targeting a mid-April return for the swing starter/reliever.

RHP Porter Hodge (15-day, retroactive to March 22): He has a right flexor strain. Counsell said that Hodge may start throwing next week.

LHP Justin Steele (60-day, retroactive to March 22): He has internal brace surgery on his left elbow last year and got the medical clearance in late February to go into a build-up to return to the Majors. He’s throwing live batting practice to hitters.

IN Tyler Austin (60-day, retroactive to March 22): He is recovering from right patellar tendon debridement and will be out for months, per Counsell.

RHP Shelby Miller (60-day, retroactive to March 22): He suffered a torn right UCL and flexor tendon last October and had surgery. He signed a two-year deal and won’t pitch for the Cubs until 2027.