Chicago Cubs Schedule For The 2026 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs have restocked themselves for the 2026 season as they attempt to clear the NL Division Series hurdle and reach the World Series.

As the Cubs celebrate the 10th anniversary of their last World Series title, they have made several significant moves to bolster their roster. They signed Alex Bregman to add pop to the lineup, they traded for Miami Marlins starter Edward Cabrera to backstop the rotation, and they added several relievers, including Phil Maton, Hoby Milner and Jacob Webb.

Chicago’s 162-game schedule starts at home in Wrigley Field on March 26 against the Washington Nationals, and it could be a cold one to start the season. Here’s a breakdown of some of the key games and opponents. The full schedule is below.

Opening Day: The Cubs will host the Washington Nationals on March 26 for a three-game series, with an off-day on Friday.

Road Opener: The Cubs open their road schedule at the Cleveland Guardians on April 3.

First NL Central Game: The Cubs open NL Central Division play on April 10 at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

First Game against Milwaukee Brewers: The Cubs meet their NL Central rivals for the first time on May 18 in Chicago.

Meetings Against World Series Participants: The Cubs meet the Los Angeles Dodgers for two series. Chicago travels to the reigning World Series champions from April 24-26 and then hosts the Dodgers at Wrigley Field from Aug. 3-5. The Cubs face the AL champion Toronto Blue Jays June 19-21 at Wrigley.

Interleague Home Opponents: Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox.

Interleague Road Opponents: Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox.

Series Finale: The Cubs end the season on the road at Boston from Sept 25-27.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga throws a pitch against the New York Mets. | David Banks-Imagn Images

2026 Chicago Cubs Schedule

Bold: Home Games (at Wrigley Field, Chicago)

All Games on Marquee Sports (TV) and 670-AM The Score (radio) unless picked up by MLB national broadcast partners ESPN, Fox, TBS, NBC/Peacock and Netflix. All times central and subject to change.

March

March 26: vs. Washington Nationals, 1:20 p.m.

March 28: vs. Washington Nationals, 1:20 p.m.

March 29: vs. Washington Nationals, 1:20 p.m.

March 30: vs. Los Angeles Angels, 6:40 p.m.

March 31: vs. Los Angeles Angels, 6:40 p.m.

April

April 1: vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:20 p.m.

April 3: at Cleveland Guardians, 3:10 p.m.

April 4: at Cleveland Guardians, 6:15 p.m.

April 5: at Cleveland Guardians, 12:40 p.m.

April 6: at Tampa Bay Rays, 3:10 p.m.

April 7: at Tampa Bay Rays, 5:40 p.m.

April 8: at Tampa Bay Rays, 5:40 p.m.

April 10: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:20 p.m.

April 11: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:20 p.m.

April 12: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:20 p.m.

April 13: at Philadelphia Phillies, 5:40 p.m.

April 14: at Philadelphia Phillies, 5:40 p.m.

April 15: at Philadelphia Phillies, 5:40 p.m.

April 17: vs. New York Mets, 1:20 p.m.

April 18: vs. New York Mets, 1:20 p.m.

April 19: vs. New York Mets, 1:20 p.m.

April 20: vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m.

April 21: vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m.

April 22: vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m.

April 23: vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:20 p.m.

April 24: at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

April 25: at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6:15 p.m.

April 26: at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

April 27: at San Diego Padres, 8:40 p.m.

April 28: at San Diego Padres, 8:40 p.m.

April 29: at San Diego Padres, 3:10 p.m.

May

May 1: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:20 p.m.

May 2: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:20 p.m.

May 3: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:20 p.m.

May 4: vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

May 5: vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

May 6: vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

May 7: vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:20 p.m.

May 8: at Texas Rangers, 7:05 p.m.

May 9: at Texas Rangers, 6:05 p.m.

May 10: at Texas Rangers, 1:35 p.m.

May 12: at Atlanta Braves, 6:15 p.m.

May 13: at Atlanta Braves, 6:15 p.m.

May 14: at Atlanta Braves, 6:15 p.m.

May 15: at Chicago White Sox, 6:40 p.m.

May 16: at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

May 17: at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

May 18: vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.

May 19: vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.

May 20: vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.

May 22: vs. Houston Astros, 1:20 p.m.

May 23: vs. Houston Astros, 1:20 p.m.

May 24: vs. Houston Astros, 1:20 p.m.

May 25: at Pittsburgh Pirates, 5:40 p.m.

May 26: at Pittsburgh Pirates, 5:40 p.m.

May 27: at Pittsburgh Pirates, 5:40 p.m.

May 28: at Pittsburgh Pirates, 5:40 p.m.

May 29: at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

May 30: at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:15 p.m.

May 31: at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:20 p.m.

June

June 2: vs. Athletics, 7:05 p.m.

June 3: vs. Athletics, 7:05 p.m.

June 4: vs. Athletics, 7:05 p.m.

June 5: vs. San Francisco Giants, 1:20 p.m.

June 6: vs. San Francisco Giants, 1:20 p.m.

June 7: vs. San Francisco Giants, 1:20 p.m.

June 9: at Colorado Rockies, 7:40 p.m.

June 10: at Colorado Rockies, 7:40 p.m.

June 11: at Colorado Rockies, 2:10 p.m.

June 12: at San Francisco Giants, 9:15 p.m.

June 13: at San Francisco Giants, 9:05 p.m.

June 14: at San Francisco Giants, 2:10 p.m.

June 15: vs. Colorado Rockies, 7:05 p.m.

June 16: vs. Colorado Rockies, 7:05 p.m.

June 17: vs. Colorado Rockies, 7:05 p.m.

June 19: vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:20 p.m.

June 20: vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:20 p.m.

June 21: vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:20 p.m.

June 22: at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

June 23: at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

June 24: at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

June 25: at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

June 26: at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.

June 27: at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:10 p.m.

June 28: at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 p.m.

June 29: vs. San Diego Padres, 7:05 p.m.

June 30: vs. San Diego Padres, 7:05 p.m.

July

July 1: vs. San Diego Padres, 7:05 p.m.

July 3: vs. St. Lous Cardinals, 1:20 p.m.

July 4: vs. St. Lous Cardinals, 7:08 p.m.

July 5: vs. St. Lous Cardinals, 1:30 p.m.

July 7: at Baltimore Orioles, 5:35 p.m.

July 8: at Baltimore Orioles, 5:35 p.m.

July 9: at Baltimore Orioles, 5:35 p.m.

July 10: at Cincinnati Reds, 6:10 p.m.

July 11: at Cincinnati Reds, 6:10 p.m.

July 12: at Cincinnati Reds, 12:40 p.m.

July 13-16: All-Star break

July 17: vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:05 p.m.

July 18: vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:20 p.m.

July 19: vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:20 p.m.

July 20: vs. Detroit Tigers, 7:05 p.m.

July 21: vs. Detroit Tigers, 7:05 p.m.

July 22: vs. Detroit Tigers, 7:05 p.m.

July 24: at Pittsburgh Pirates, 5:40 p.m.

July 25: at Pittsburgh Pirates, 5:40 p.m.

July 26: at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.

July 27: at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:45 p.m.

July 28: at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:45 p.m.

July 29: at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:45 p.m.

July 30: at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.

July 31: vs. New York Yankees, 1:20 p.m.

August

Aug. 1: vs. New York Yankees, 6:15 p.m.

Aug. 2: vs. New York Yankees, 1:20 p.m.

Aug. 3: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 4: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 5: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:20 p.m.

Aug. 7: at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 8: at Kansas City Royals, 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 9: at Kansas City Royals, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 11: at Washington Nationals, 5:45 p.m.

Aug. 12: at Washington Nationals, 5:45 p.m.

Aug. 13: at Washington Nationals, 3:05 p.m.

Aug. 14: vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 1:20 p.m.

Aug. 15: vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 1:20 p.m.

Aug. 16: vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 1:20 p.m.

Aug. 17: vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 18: vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 19: vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:20 p.m.

Aug. 21: at Seattle Mariners, 9:10 p.m.

Aug. 22: at Seattle Mariners, 8:40 p.m.

Aug. 23: at Seattle Mariners, 3:10 p.m.

Aug. 24: at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:40 p.m.

Aug. 25: at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:40 p.m.

Aug. 26: at Arizona Diamondbacks, 2:40 p.m.

Aug. 28: vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:20 p.m.

Aug. 29: vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:20 p.m.

Aug. 30: vs. Cincinnati Reds, 2:10 p.m.

Aug. 31: vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.

September

Sept. 1: vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 2: vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 3: vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 4: at Miami Marlins, 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 5: at Miami Marlins, 3:10 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Miami Marlins, 12:40 p.m.

Sept. 7: at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 8: at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 11: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:20 p.m.

Sept. 12: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:20 p.m.

Sept. 13: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:20 p.m.

Sept. 14: vs. Atlanta Braves, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 15: vs. Atlanta Braves, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. Atlanta Braves, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 18: at Cincinnati Reds, 5:40 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Cincinnati Reds, 5:40 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Cincinnati Reds, 12:40 p.m.

Sept. 22: vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 23: vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 24: vs. Miami Marlins, 1:20 p.m.

Sept. 25: at Boston Red Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 26: at Boston Red Sox, 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Boston Red Sox, 2:15 p.m.