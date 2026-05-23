Another day, another top prospect heads to Wrigley Field!

Roughly 24 hours after Pedro Ramírez was called up to the bigs for the first time following Matt Shaw's IL placement, the Chicago Cubs recalled outfielder Kevin Alcantara. The No. 5 prospect in the team's system, per MLB Pipeline, Alcantara steps into a dreary clubhouse looking to provide an offensive spark. To make room for Alcantara, the Cubs designated infielder Nicky Lopez for assignment. Lopez only appeared in four games with the team this season.

Of course, this isn't the first time Alcantara will get a taste of the majors. The Cubs first tested him out in 2024, when he made his MLB debut on September 25th and appeared in three games. Then, Alcantara rejoined the big league ball club in September of 2025, tallying 11 at-bats in ten games with four hits and an RBI.

In other words, Alcantara should be pretty comfortable stepping back into the Friendly Confines. But comfortable enough to help drag this offense out of the mud? Heck, will he even get a chance? Craig Counsell's starting on Saturday afternoon doesn't feature either of his top prospects.

Kevin Alcantara Gets Another Shot with the Cubs

Feb 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Kevin Alcantara (13) prepared for his at bat in the first inning of a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Kevin Alcantara is hard not to like. The six-foot-six 23-year-old brings a special kind of athleticism and strength to the field. He has experience suiting up at every outfield spot this season, and his raw power remains arguably his most tantalizing big league trait.

Alcantara has started his Triple-A season with 15 homers in his 41 contests. His threat to hit one deep has also continued to lead to an impressive 12.2 percent walk rate and a .906 OPS. With that said, while Alcantara has a knack for the highlight play, he has always been prone to some big swings and misses. His strikeout rate sits at 33.3 percent in the minors, which certainly raises concerns about his ability to hang around at the big league level.

Regardless, the Cubs need all the help they can get, and Alcantara remains one of their most tantalizing prospects. He also gives them some fun lineup versatility, as Counsell could look to put him in either center, right, or at DH. You might as well use this early-season stretch to evaluate him further and see what he can offer. Also, by getting rid of Lopez, they now have a pretty obvious spot in the dugout to play with. Can Alcantara or Pedro Ramírez lock it up long term? Only one way to find out!

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