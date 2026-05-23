Cubs vs. Astros Lineup: PCA Leading Off, No Ian Happ, Will It Work?

After another ugly loss on Friday afternoon, Craig Counsell finally admitted that it was time for the Chicago Cubs to make a change. There is no question he did that with today's lineup ... but will it be enough of a change?

If one thing is for sure, not seeing Kevin Alcantara or Pedro Ramírez in the lineup left some surprised. The former was just called up this morning, while the latter made his way to Wrigley yesterday and is awaiting his MLB debut.

Game Info

Who: Houston Astros (21-31) at Chicago Cubs (29-22)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 1:20 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Alex Bregman, 3B

3. Michael Busch, 1B

4. Nico Hoerner, 2B

5. Michael Conforto, DH

6. Seiya Suzuki, RF

7. Moisés Ballesteros, DH

8. Miguel Amaya, C

9. Dansby Swanson, SS

Chicago Cubs fans have been quick to react to Counsell's lineup changes online. Some think it's nothing. Some think it's something. The truth is probably in the middle. On the one hand, it's obviously a very similar-looking group and does not feature either red-hot prospect that was called up for the last two games. Even if it's atypical for Craig Counsell, it felt like the Cubs could give one of the rookies a shot to break them out of this slump.

On the other hand, the change at the top of the order is pretty drastic. Not only does Peter Crow-Armstrong jump all the way for the 8th spot to lead off, but Nico Hoerner is getting a chance to bat clean up. This means Ian Happ is getting the day off entirely, which felt more than necessary after these last two series. While Happ did record a hit in the series opener, he still went 1-for-5 and recorded one of his Ks with the bases loaded.

Crow-Armstrong at lead off is at least interesting. He's actually found some success in that spot before – albeit in a small sample size. During his breakout 2025, Crow-Armstrong went 13 for 38 (.342) with 3 home runs, 11 RBIs, and a great 1.061 OPS. He's also coming off a very strong day, recording two walks and smashing a two-run homer late.

As for Hoerner in the Happ spot, why not? You might as well try to go with some contact in the middle of the order. It's a very different look than what they've grown used to, and that alone could feel like a breath of fresh air for this group mentally.

Houston Astros Lineup

1. Jeremy Peña

2. Isaac Paredes, 3B

3. Yordan Alvarez, DH

4. Christian Walker, 1B

5. Braden Shewmake, 2B

6. Cam Smith, RF

7. Zach Cole, LF

8. Brice Matthews, CF

9. Cesar Salazar, C

The Astros first four each came away with a hit yesterday, and two ended up coming around the bags. If the Cubs want to get back on the right track this evening, limiting the top of the order will be key, especially Yordan Alvarez. They were able to keep him from sending one deep, but they also pitched around him with two walks.

On the Mound ...

May 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Colin Rea (53) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Cincinnatti Reds at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Cubs – Colin Rea, RHP

The recent Colin Rea experience has been rough, to say the least. He has given up at least four runs in each of his last two starts. Likewise, he hasn't been able to go more than 5.0 innings of work since May 6 against the Reds. The good news is that he has continued to keep his walks down, and he's also done a better job at getting batters to chase this year. That could come in handy against this Astros team that likes to swing hard.

Astros – Kai-Wei Teng, RHP

Kai-Wei Teng will make only his fourth start of the season after joining the rotation late. He hasn't been known to go very deep into games, and the results overall have been mixed. However, Teng is coming off a seven-strikeout showing in only 5.0 innings of work against the Rangers. Overall, he leans on his slider and a mid-90s fastball, doing a pretty decent job limiting hard contact. With that said, he's had issues with his command at times and has a 9.6 walk rate through his 16 appearances.

At the end of the day, don't expect a long day for Teng. Especially if the Cubs are able to jump on him early, they could have a big opportunity to force the Astros to go deep in the bullpen and burn some guys before the series finale on Sunday.

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