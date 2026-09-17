Pete Crow-Armstrong has made the unbelievable believable.

In what would have been one of the best outing of the season for most MLB players, it was just another wonderful day at the ballpark for the Chicago Cubs superstar. He further cemented himself at the top of the NL MVP race, stealing a pivotal rubber match over the Atlanta Braves in electric fashion.

Walking off the field with an 8-4 win, Crow-Armstrong was responsible for three of those runs. The first came in the bottom of the third inning, when he connected on a four-seamer down 0-2 in the count. The ball traveled 376 feet to right field for the solo shot, putting the Cubs up 2-0.

It may not have been his flashiest homer of the year, but it will immediately go down in Chicago Cubs history. The blast gave him 43 long balls on the season, surpassing Billy Williams for the most by a left-handed hitter in franchise history. In a season full of illustrious accomplishments, there is no question that one is right near the top of the list.

HOME RUN No. 43 FOR PCA! pic.twitter.com/xvxtSJQxLN — MLB (@MLB) September 17, 2026

Nevertheless, in typical Crow-Armstrong fashion, he wasn't done. The 24-year-old would come up in the fifth inning and smack a triple down the right field line that scored Carson Kelly from first base (the catcher was hustling!). Wrigley rightfully went bonkers, especially when Alex Bregman followed that up with a triple of his own to score Crow-Armstrong in the same inning.

Now only a double and a single away from the cycle, Crow-Armstrong had a chance to check that box for the second time this season. Alas ... he went with another homer instead!

Crow-Armstrong's 44th bomb of the year came in the seventh inning and flew nearly 400 feet. It was one of his more impressive home runs of the year, specifically when we consider that it came on a high-80s changeup that dropped outside the strike zone. It just goes to show: Crow-Armstrong will find a way no matter what.

Second home run of the night

44 home runs on the season



HAVE A NIGHT, PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG! pic.twitter.com/zne5h9gbOh — MLB (@MLB) September 17, 2026

So, what history did that home run make? Crow-Armstrong has now tied Mr. Cub himself, Ernie Banks, for the most home runs in a season at 24 years old or younger, per Sarah Langs. Banks reached the feat during the 1955 season.

It's crazy to think that Crow-Armstrong now has a real chance to reach the 50-homer threshold. The Cubs have nine games left to go. It may not feel like a lot, but would anyone put it past this version of PCA? Multi-homer games have also become a staple of his, as he now has seven on the season.

What Crow-Armstrong has done this year is nothing short of legendary. As if being mentioned alongside Cubs greats like Billy Williams and Ernie Banks doesn't make it obvious enough, this is the kind of performance that will forever vault Crow-Armstrong into a tier that so few belong in.

Speaking of which, a game like tonight further solidifies his case to take home the NL MVP hardware. If this does come to fruition, he will join a list that features only 11 other Cubs over the course of their 150+ year history. The last, of course, was Kris Bryant in 2016.

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