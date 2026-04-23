Matthew Boyd Talks Cubs' Win Streak After Return from IL Against Phillies

After starting the season 7-9 through their first 16 games, dead last in the National League Central, the Chicago Cubs have gone on an impressive winning streak, notching victories against NL East competition.

Following seven straight victories against both the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, the Cubs entered Wednesday night's game looking for their eighth in a row.

Wednesday's game also marked the return of left-hander Matthew Boyd, who had missed the last three weeks after a bicep strain. Prior to the injury, Boyd had pitched in just two starts to begin the season, going 1-1 with seven runs allowed in 9 1/3 innings while striking out 17.

Boyd's return from injury

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Boyd shook off the rust in Wednesday's game, lasting 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts. One of those strikeouts came against a former Cubs slugger, Kyle Schwarber.

Although Boyd didn't have his best stuff, clearly working his way back up to speed, the Cubs' offense helped him out, plating four runs in the first three innings — one off a Peter Crow-Armstrong double, another off of an Ian Happ single, and then a solo shot by first baseman Michael Busch.

A two-run home run by Seiya Suzuki tacked on two more in the fifth before Pete Crow-Armstrong added more insurance in the bottom of the eighth. Ultimately, the Cubs cruised to a 7-2 victory.

Following the game, Boyd spoke about Chicago's current streak, happy to have gotten in on the action. “When you go on these win streaks,” Boyd said, “it’s a product of just everybody doing their thing. It’s special. It’s a lot of fun right now. And it’s taken all of us.”

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

He also spoke about his performance, signaling a full-team effort was required to get the victory. “The boys picked it up, picked me up there. It’s going to take all of us to get to where we want to go."

Following Boyd's outing, Ben Brown came in for 2 1/3 scoreless innings, posting five strikeouts and earning the win before Corbin Martin and Hoby Milner finished the job.

With the win, Chicago now finds itself second in the division, only half a game back of the Cincinnati Reds. However, the division race is tight with last place trailing first by only two games.

Looking ahead, the Cubs will host the Phillies again on Thursday in hopes of their second consecutive series sweep.