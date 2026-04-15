Nico Hoerner Making Strong Case to Keep Key Spot in Cubs Lineup

Cubs bats were hot last night at Citizens Bank Park. The team recorded 15 total hits as they bested the Phillies, 10-4.

It was an even sweeter victory for Chicago following the horrors of Monday night’s 13-7 loss, a 15-hit game for Philadelphia.

Third baseman Alex Bregman led the Cubs with three hits Tuesday, while Nico Hoerner, Michael Busch, Ian Happ, Carson Kelly and Pete Crow-Armstrong each added two apiece. Seiya Suzuki and Moisés Ballesteros both had one hit.

Hoerner’s performance was one to stand out for Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

Nico, through-and-through

The second baseman drove in two runs in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded, breaking the tie and pushing the Cubs ahead, 5-3.

“The at-bat where Nico drove in two was just kind of a Nico at-bat, you know?” Counsell said after the win. “He gets down [in the count] 0-2 and fouls a pitch off, fouls a couple pitches off, but then he’s just, he’s gonna put a ball in play.”

Hoerner’s ability to fight through less-than-favorable strike counts and keep his head in the game is definitely an asset to the team.

“That's the difference in a situation like that. And hit a ball hard, you know, up the middle, and good things happen,” Counsell said.

"That was just a Nico at-bat ... he's gonna put a ball in play and that's the difference in a situation like that."



Nico Hoerner continues to be elite with RISP 💪 pic.twitter.com/1AjgvWIb5R — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 15, 2026

The weight of batting leadoff

Hoerner spoke with The Score on Tuesday before the game, discussing the Cubs offense and his current status as the leadoff hitter.

“It's a cool responsibility,” the second baseman said. “The first at-bat’s, I think the only one that really feels different than the rest, and kind of try to treat it the same, but it does feel a little different when you start the game.”

For Hoerner, there’s an extra boost that comes from batting leadoff because he knows his team has a high level of trust in him.

“It's a vote of confidence in that way,” Hoerner explained. “There's not even a conversation when I'm put there, or things like that, I think, which is cool, just in that it's empowering me to just be myself and do that over and over again and trust that it'll work out.”

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

He also doesn’t mind the extra pressure because sometimes he gets another chance to help his team.

“I think one thing that's a big part of it is just the opportunity for a fifth at bat that shows up a lot,” Hoerner said. “That's a really big difference. So that's an exciting opportunity and just a cool responsibility in general.”

Hoerner acknowledged the batting lineup could change throughout the course of the season, but for now, he’s just enjoying what he has.

“I’m just gonna be myself and go from there,” the second baseman said.