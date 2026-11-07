MLB Hands Cubs, Pete Crow-Armstrong Highest Defensive Honors

One of the biggest bright spots for the Chicago Cubs this season was their defense. It was easily the best in baseball and a major reason for their success. They led the league in multiple defensive categories, which is why it's no surprise they continue to get recognized for their production.

With such a stellar performance, it's hard not to wonder what could have been. The early playoff exit was a wasted opportunity that not many expected. The regular season had its ups and downs, but they were projected to make a deep postseason run because of their elite two-way capabilities. It just goes to show you that the playoffs are a different animal. Regardless, the Cubs had an unforgettable season, and it led to numerous individual and team awards.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Wins First Platinum Glove

Sep 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) returns to the dugout against the Miami Marlins after the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time since Anthony Rizzo took home the hardware in 2016, the Chicago Cubs have a Platinum Gold Glove winner. Pete Crow-Armstrong earned the honor in the National League, while former Cub Cody Bellinger won it in the American League.

After winning consecutive Gold Glove Awards, Crow-Armstrong has shown elite defensive talent. He had 26 outs above average, 8 five-star catches, 23 runs prevented, a 2.1 defensive WAR, and 16 defensive runs saved, which tied for 7th in MLB. Simply put, no player in all of baseball was more impactful in the field than Crow-Armstrong.

Platinum Pete 🤩



Pete Crow-Armstrong is your 2026 NL Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winner 👏 pic.twitter.com/djjCTZ57S6 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 7, 2026

Having already won the Gold and Platinum Glove awards, Crow-Armstrong is just getting started. He is also up for a Silver Slugger and NL MVP award. If he wins the MVP award, he will be the first player in MLB history to win both that and a Platinum Glove in the same season. It could be the perfect finish to a truly historic season.

The Cubs Won Another Defensive Team Award

Sep 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs short stop Dansby Swanson (7) catches the ball during the second inning against Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second year in a row, the Chicago Cubs are the winners of the Rawlings Gold Glove Team Award for the National League. The Toronto Blue Jays won it for the American League. It marked Toronto's third time in four years.

All eyes were on the historic 40-40 season Pete Crow-Armstrong put together, but the defense was just as much a part of what carried the Cubs this season. They led the league with 115 Defensive Runs Saved, a .990 fielding percentage, and Outs Above Average. By dominating in those defensive categories, the Cubs proved once again how important elite defense can be. Now, if the Cubs can upgrade their pitching, there’s no telling how far the team can go.

Overall, defense allowed the Cubs to make significant strides in their quest to win a World Series. Much work remains, but they can consider themselves on the right track, especially with a true superstar like Crow-Armstrong in the mix. If he and the defense continue to do what we all know they are capable of, the team may not be far off from reaching the promised land.

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