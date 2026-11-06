3 Worthy Cubs Named Finalists For the Silver Slugger Award

The Silver Slugger Award is an annual acknowledgment handed out to the top offensive players at each position in baseball. The award began in 1980, and since its inaugural season, 13 players from the Chicago Cubs organization have earned the honor. The names include Ryne Sandberg, Sammy Sosa, Aramis Ramirez, Anthony Rizzo, and more.

The last Cub to win the award was Kyle Tucker in 2025. This season, the Cubs have three finalists, and it comes as no surprise after the team's explosive offensive campaign.

Will the Cubs Have a Silver Slugger?

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, Pete Crow-Armstrong is up for another award. Having already won a Gold Glove, he’s also a finalist for the NL MVP and a Platinum Glove. When you have a season like Crow-Armstrong's, expect the accolades and recognition to continue to stack up. Crow-Armstrong is undoubtedly the most likely Cub to win his first career Silver Slugger Award. He will be the unanimous MVP and is one of only a few players ever to reach the 40-40 mark.

Alex Bregman was also named a finalist. Like Crow-Armstrong, he took home a Gold Glove for his defensive prowess. Bregman signed a 5-year, $175 million contract to come to Chicago and be the upgrade at third base that they have lacked for so long.

Even after missing time due to injury, he found a way to make an increasingly important impact. Bregman was one of the main reasons the team had a successful season with a .265/.355/.464 slash line with 28 home runs. Taking home both a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award would underscore how important his two-way abilities are for the team moving forward.

Seiya Suzuki rounds out the Cubs' candidates. Although he is now a free agent, Suzuki did receive a qualifying offer from the Cubs. Whether they will be able to keep him, however, is a major question after another strong season.

Suzuki recorded a .270 batting average, smashed 26 HR, and drove in 86 RBIs. His bat was stellar, and he will be extremely tough to replace. The Cubs would love to retain him, but with other big holes in the pitching department, his price tag may grow too high for front office leader Jed Hoyer.

Overall, the Cubs are receiving plenty of well-earned recognition for their statistically dominant season. At the end of the day, though, the priority is winning the World Series. The Cubs still have plenty of issues to address, but even if they lose Suzuki to free agency, having Crow-Armstrong and Bregman is key to their future success.

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