Cubs Have 2 Gold Glove Winners (And One Minor League Winner)After Elite Season

The Gold Glove Winners were officially announced on Sunday night, and the Chicago Cubs had five finalists, tying the Toronto Blue Jays for the most of any ball club. Nevertheless, only two players earned the honor, which comes as a shock given the Cubs' league-leading defensive stats.

The Cubs arguably had a historically elite defense, which felt like a wasted opportunity after a short postseason run. They led the league in defensive runs saved with 101 and posted a team fielding percentage of .990. There were a lot of advanced defensive stat categories that they broke, too. It was a stellar season, and their two Gold Glove winners undoubtedly led the charge on that side of the ball.

Alex Bregman Wins His First Gold Glove as A Chicago Cub

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only two players in Cubs’ history have won a Gold Glove at third base: Alex Bregman and Ron Santo. There is no question that is some elite company for Bregman to join. In the offseason, the Cubs signed him to a massive 5-year, $175 million contract. The Cubs needed to upgrade at the position and moved Matt Shaw to the bench. It's safe to say it's worked out well for the Cubs so far. Things may have gotten off to a somewhat rough start for Bregman offensively, but his game-changing defense was always there.

When looking at Bregman’s defensive stats, you can see why he won the award. He has been consistent and has put up great numbers time and time again. In 2026, Bregman had 72 putouts, 225 assists, only 5 errors, and a fielding percentage of .983. If Bregman stays healthy and avoids injury, those stats could even improve, which means this might not be the only time he wins a Gold Glove as a Chicago Cub.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Wins Back-To-Back Gold Glove Awards

Sep 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) makes a catch Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (not pictured) during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To the shock of no one, Pete Crow-Armstrong has won his first of what many expect to be numerous awards after his phenomenal MVP season. The Cubs couldn't take advantage of the opportunity in front of them, but the accolades will still be there.

Crow-Armstrong will be the N.L. MVP this year, and it’s not just because of the historical offensive numbers he put up. It’s also because of his phenomenal defense in center field. He has now won back-to-back Gold Glove Awards, and rightfully so. Without his glove, the Cubs wouldn't have had the defensive season they managed to put together.

The Chicago Cubs had the best defense in baseball this season, and tonight they were rewarded with some well-deserved Gold Glove honors:



🏆 CF - Pete Crow-Armstrong

🏆 3B - Alex Bregman pic.twitter.com/JnXFHGRPnC — Sam McGonigle (@_SamMcGonigle) November 2, 2026

Crow-Armstrong had 393 putouts, 5 assists, 6 errors, and a fielding percentage of .985. He led the majors with 24 runs above average in defensive value. He was the best defensive player in all of baseball. The Cubs' defense can continue to be among the best in baseball with Bregman and Crow-Armstrong. The next step is for both of them to win a Platinum Glove Award!

Finally, the Cubs' top prospect, Josiah Hartshorn, also won a Gold Glove for his play at first base. He was the only minor league player in the Cubs system to win the award. Hartshorn has shown his potential and has a chance to make the team in 2027 if the Cubs can’t find a replacement for either Ian Happ and Seyia Suzuki. Time will tell, but Hartshorn winning a Gold Glove this year gives the Cubs plenty of options in the future.

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