Alex Bregman's Blockbuster Cubs Deal And What It Means For The Infield

A mere offseason ago, the Chicago Cubs found themselves in a bidding war over elite third baseman Alex Bregman. In the end, they came up short in a bidding war against the Boston Red Sox.

While the Red Sox signed him to a three-year $120 million contract, the deal included opt-outs, which Bregman exercised at the end of the season to re-enter free agency, looking for a longer-term deal.

Where Bregman would end up has been one of the biggest talking points of the offseason, but the wait to see his landing spot is finally over. News broke Saturday night via multiple sources that he would be joining the Chicago Cubs.

"BREAKING: Third baseman Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a free agent contract, sources tell ESPN," Jeff Passan wrote. He then revealed in his next tweet that the Cubs had signed him to a five-year, $175 million deal.

Third baseman Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a five-year, $175 million contract, sources tell ESPN. One year after their failed pursuit of Bregman in free agency, the Cubs land one of the biggest bats of the winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2026

Bregman's career highlights

A strained quad didn't keep Bregman from performing at the plate in 2025, which is why he finished the year with a 3.5 WAR and a slash line of .273/.360/.462. Despite missing more than 45 games last season as he rehabbed his injury, he still had the third-most home runs on the Red Sox roster (18) as he led the team (minimum 100 games played) in OPS (.821).

Bregman has been on plenty of big stages and has stepped up when the pressure was on. He's played in nine consecutive postseasons, where he has an on-base percentage of .349 while slugging .442. And the rest of his accolades put him among some of the best in the league.

World Series Champion: 2017, 2022

All-Star: 2018, 2019, 2025

Gold Glove Award: 2024 (AL Third Baseman)

Silver Slugger Award: 2019 (AL Third Baseman)

Silver Slugger Finalist: 2023, 2025

All MLB- Second Team: 2019

All-Star Game MVP: 2018

Led American League: WAR (2019), Doubles (2018)

Team USA: Gold Medalist, 2017 World Baseball Classic

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Chicago's 2026 infielders

Chicago has arguably the best all-around defense in the league, with an infield that includes 2x Gold Glove Award-winning shortstop Dansby Swanson as well as 2x winner Nico Hoerner. Bregman's addition further strengthens the Cubs' elite defense.

The real question raised by Bregman's acquisition is what will happen to Matt Shaw. It could come down to a couple of different scenarios: Shaw moves to second base, and the Cubs are open to trade offers on Hoerner, or Shaw becomes the ultimate utility man and sees a lot less playing time.

With or without Bregman, the Cubs were looking strong going into 2026. Now, the Cubs are looking like a team that could give the reigning world champions a run for their money.