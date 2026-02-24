Cubs Again Urged to Trade Away Young Star Before Season Begins

The Chicago Cubs have had a huge offseason of bringing in new talent. However, this has also led to current talent being thrown into trade rumors as the winter shake-up continued.

Needless to say, the most significant acquisition was Alex Bregman, but bringing in Bregman produced instant questions as to how the infield would be aligned. The most direct player impacted was Matt Shaw, who now appears set for a utility role this season after holding down the hot corner during his rookie campaign in 2025.

Shaw will fill in wherever needed in the infield and even get some time in the outfield for the first time in his professional career. The plan seems to be to keep him in the fold doing that until a more regular job opens back up for him. However, not everyone thinks this is the route they should go.

Matt Shaw | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed a trade the Cubs consider prior to Opening Day, he urged them to think about dealing away Shaw to a contending team.

Cubs encouraged to trade away Matt Shaw to contender

"Nico Hoerner is the better player that has drawn trade buzz, but that's exactly why the Cubs should keep him for what they hope will be a long season in 2026," Rymer wrote.

"Even better, they should keep him and extend him. Shaw, by contrast, is arguably overqualified for the super-utility role for which the Cubs have lined him up. There is a case for keeping him and letting him cook, but there might not be many objections on the North Side if he was traded for pitching."

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Ironically, Rymer's article also suggested the Boston Red Sox should trade for Hoerner as their move, but by all accounts, Chicago's asking price is too high there just as it should be for the Gold Glove second baseman.

The team does not seem to have a clear answer to the outfield conundrum, and recent moves clearly indicate they may not be all that comfortable with Shaw as the main fourth option out there.

Will the Cubs actually consider a Shaw trade?

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

It would hardly be the first big-time trade fans have seen with spring training underway, but everything Chicago has said indicates their belief in Shaw which likely would mean a very high asking price for the youngster.

Third base is blocked for the foreseeable future, but that does not mean Shaw cannot find an everyday job for the Cubs sometime in the next year or two, and Chicago is one injury away from him stepping right back in.

Over a marathon MLB season, depth is invaluable, and even if that's all Shaw provides right now, this can wind up being the difference in winning the division and missing the playoffs entirely. If Shaw does take the next step offensively, it won't be long before he's helping the team win games on an everyday basis rather than just waiting to get his next shot.

Never say never, but a Shaw trade at this stage for the Cubs feels unlikely.

