Alex Bregman Reveals Unique Connection Between Son Knox and Pete Crow-Armstrong

The Cubs’ acquisition of Alex Bregman in January was arguably the team’s most impressive signing this offseason. A two-time World Series champion and 2024 Gold Glove third baseman, Bregman is a huge addition to the organization, but he also brings a wealth of knowledge and impressive leadership skills.

For Bregman, it’s about more than on-field results — it’s about the Cubs’ emphasis on family.

Why Chicago was meant to be

“There are lots of reasons why I wanted to be a Cub, but right up near the top is that from the very first meeting this offseason, the organization was all about family," Bregman wrote in the Players’ Tribune Wednesday.

“During every conversation, they kept coming back to that subject. It was like: ‘Hey, we want you here for our future. We respect what you do, and how you lead. So we’re all in for you and your family. We want you guys to stay here and raise your family here.’”

THE BREGMANS HAVE ARRIVED. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/DgoWLrk5uP — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 15, 2026

The organization made a point to welcome all four Bregmans to Wrigley Field when he signed, and have continued to do so.

At the beginning of Spring Training, Bregman brought his 3-year-old son Knox out to Sloan Park in Mesa to meet some of his new teammates. As he recalls, Cubs clubhouse manager Danny Mueller brought out a whiffle ball and bat, and Knox started taking a few swings.

“… but I notice he’s being kind of quiet, and shy. Which isn’t like him at all,” Bregman wrote. “He’s having fun, but he’s holding back, you know what I mean? I could tell he was just super nervous about meeting so many new people.”

But then, one teammate helped calm Knox’s nerves. Pete Crow-Armstrong went up to the 3-year-old, grabbed the whiffle ball, and the rest was history.

Alex Bregman | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Becoming BFFs

It wasn’t just in Mesa that the pair connected.

“So then we go home after the game, and some time passes, and now we’re flying down to Houston for the WBC,” Bregman wrote. “Knox makes the trip with the team. He sees Pete during the flight, and it’s like …….. “HEY IT’S MY FRIEND!!!!!!!!”

Since the World Baseball Classic, Bregman says Knox hasn’t stopped playing whiffle ball, pretending he’s his dad’s teammates he met on the trip, like Bobby Witt Jr., Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper.

“His favorite, though? By a mile? That’s Pete. Or as Knox calls him…. ‘Pete Crow-Armstrong!!!!!!’” Bregman wrote.

United States center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Now, when Bregman and Crow-Armstrong are on the phone talking, if Knox hears the center fielder’s voice, his dad’s time is pretty much over.

“He’ll grab my phone and talk to Pete for the next 10 minutes,” Bregman shared. “I’ll walk off and do some dad stuff, or get some food together, and when I come back into the room it’s PCA being like, ‘So tell me about how your day was, buddy?’ Then they’re talking about some cartoon or something. Having a full-on conversation.”

Bregman called the pair “FaceTime bros,” and said the relationship between Knox and Crow-Armstrong highlights exactly why he and his wife Reagan chose Chicago.

“More than anything, we were looking to put down some roots, to be in a city where we can have that security and raise our boys in a place we love. And every time we talked with Jed or Carter, they brought up the importance of family. Every single time,” Bregman wrote. “It may sound weird if you’re only thinking about baseball, or money, but as someone who is not just a ballplayer, but also a husband, and a dad, that stuff really resonated.”

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman attends Chicago Bulls game | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bregman’s five-year, $175 million deal includes a no-trade clause, the security that his prior contract with the Red Sox didn’t offer him or his family.

“Everything just felt so completely right,” Bregman wrote. “Like it was meant to be.”