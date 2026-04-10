Biggest Changes for the Cubs Since Opening Day

It hasn't been an ideal first two weeks of the 2026 season for the Chicago Cubs. Going into their season opener, it looked like the front office had compiled one of the best rosters in baseball, at least on paper.

However, at this point, the Cubs are scraping by as a .500 team and not only because of multiple key injuries to both the pitching staff and the start of the batting order, but also struggles from key offensive players.

Several hitters are currently below .200, which nobody would have guessed a couple of weeks ago. This, combined with a struggling pitching staff, has perhaps changed the Cubs' expectations for this season.

The starting rotation

Cade Horton | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Just two weeks in, injuries have plagued the team, including the dramatic loss of up-and-coming ace Cade Horton. The Horton news broke just days ago that he would be out for the rest of the season to undergo UCL surgery.

Horton's departure is the biggest hit thus far, but their rotation also doesn't include Matthew Boyd, as he strained his bicep. Boyd is currently on the 15-day injured list after only making a pair of starts to begin his year.

Since Horton is out and Boyd is dealing with a strain, the door is wide open to add some depth. Jaxon Wiggins started his season in Triple-A, which is where he was likely to stay until at least the All-Star break, but his inevitable debut is coming, especially if the rotation keeps taking hits.

The hitting lineup

Chicago Cubs right fielder Matt Shaw (6) his an RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

But the pitching staff isn't the only part of the roster being affected by injuries, as designated hitter and outfielder Seiya Suzuki will only step on the field for the first time this season today. He sprained his PCL in his knee during the World Baseball Classic.

Suzuki's injury saw Moises Ballesteros and Matt Shaw take on bigger roles than one would have expected right off the bat. Surprisingly, it has been Shaw who has been thriving with Ballesteros riding the struggle bus as he has struck out in 30% of his trips to the plate this year.

Suzuki's return is a huge positive for the Cubs' order, as there are only three qualified starters who are hitting above .200, one of whom is Shaw.

Adjusted expectations for 2026

Chicago Cubs Players | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Going into Opening Day, the Cubs were easily looking like a 90+ win ballclub. But that might be reaching too high now that players are dropping like flies, though they still sit at .500.

It felt like this roster would run away with the NL Central, but now it looks like the team will be fighting for a wild-card spot unless some huge moves are made before the trade deadline, specifically with the starting rotation.

The team is set to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates today (April 10) before a short trip to see the Phillies. This will be a crucial spot where Jed Hoyer has to decide what he wants out of this season.

Do they try to replace Horton with a blockbuster trade? Or, let young players continue to develop and hope to make the playoffs? Only time will tell.