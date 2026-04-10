Cubs Make Series of Roster Moves as Suzuki Returns and Maton Heads to IL
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The Chicago Cubs outfield is back in business with the return of a much-needed outfielder from injury. With that comes a flurry of moves.
According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Cubs activated outfielder Seiya Suzuki from the IL and placed reliever Phil Maton on the 15-day IL with right knee tendinitis.
In corresponding moves, the Cubs DFA'd outfielder Dylan Carlson and recalled reliever Ethan Roberts.
More on the Cubs moves
It's unfortunate news for Maton, who was hoping to rebound after a less-than-desired start to the season. In five games (4 innings), Maton had given up six runs, while walking five batters. This came after a season where he posted a 2.79 ERA between the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.
This injury may be one of the main reasons for his early struggles.
As for Suzuki, this will be his season debut. In 151 games during 2025, Suzuki hit .245 with 32 home runs and an .804 OPS. While utility man Matt Shaw had been doing well in his absence, it will be nice to have Suzuki back in the outfield.
Suzuki played just two spring training games before injuring his knee in the World Baseball Classic.
This will likely be the end of Dylan Carlson's tenure with the Cubs. After signing a minor league deal with Chicago, Carlson had a nice spring training.
In 47 at-bats, Carlson would hit .298 with an .825 OPS during the spring. He would get limited playing time early in the regular season, playing just three games and four at-bats. He would fail to get a hit, striking out twice.
Roberts was called up as the 27th man for a doubleheader earlier in the season. He would pitch 0.2 innings, giving up one hit and no runs.
Now, he'll likely play a bigger role in the Cubs' bullpen. The Cubs drafted Roberts in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB draft out of Tennessee Technological University. He would make his debut in 2022. Since then, he has pitched in 41 games to a 4.91 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 18 walks.
The Cubs have gotten off to a mediocre start to the 2026 season. They could ill afford to sustain yet another injury. However, with the return of Suzuki, the Cubs regain a massive power bat.
Despite their start, they are still just two games back in the division from the Milwaukee Brewers.
Cubs fans will have to hope this is the beginning of a better run for the team.
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Matthew Singer is a contributor for Cubs On SI. Before joining SI in 2026, he worked for Heavy as an MLB contributor. Singer has a master's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. He loves sports more than anything in the world.Follow msing301