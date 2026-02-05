Cubs Lose Out on Former AL Rookie of the Year Finalist

In recent weeks, interest had been ramping up for a former AL Rookie of the Year finalist. Third baseman, outfielder, and designated hitter Miguel Andujar, coming off a big year in 2025, had many teams interested in his services.

The Chicago Cubs were one of those teams. Now, they miss out on Andujar to the San Diego Padres.

Andujar signed a one-year, $4 million deal with San Diego on Feb. 4, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Why would the Cubs have signed Andujar?

Andujar is coming off his best season since 2018, when he finished second to then-Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

During the 2018 season with the New York Yankees, he hit .297 with 27 home runs and 92 runs driven in.

Since then, he has struggled to stay consistent and healthy. He hasn't topped 100 games in a single season, and his numbers have dropped drastically.

However, during the 2025 season between the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds, Andujar broke out. In 94 games, Andujar hit a career-high .318 with 10 home runs and 44 runs driven in. He also sported an .822 OPS.

With the Reds in the last 34 games, Andujar hit .359 with a .944 OPS. Andujar has always been able to hit against left-handers, with an .807 career OPS. However, he has often struggled against right-handers with a .734 OPS.

Now, entering his age-31 season, Andujar has to show that he can sustain this level of success.

He wouldn't have had much of a defensive fit with the Cubs. Despite losing Kyle Tucker to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cubs have their outfield set. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ make up the outfield.

Andujar was never a good defensive third baseman, putting up -8 Outs Above Average in 2018, perBaseball Savant. At third base, new-signee Alex Bregman will be holding down the fort for the next several years. And at designated hitter, where Andujar played 28 games in 2025, the Cubs have young prospect Moises Ballesteros set to start Opening Day.

With no clear spot on the Cubs' roster for Andujar, did the Cubs really need him? It's unlikely. However, he could've been a luxury bench piece.

While that would've potentially displaced guys like Matt Shaw, Kevin Alcantara and other young players, it was likely not worth the $4 million Andujar received.

