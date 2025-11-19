Cubs Add Trio Of Prospects To 40-Man Roster

With free agency in full swing and the Rule 5 deadline happening yesterday, the Chicago Cubs have added additional players to their roster for next season.

While it remains to be seen whether or not outfielder Kyle Tucker comes back to the team (he rejected his qualifying offer), starting pitcher Shota Imanaga accepted his and is now on a one-year, $22 million deal.

Also joining Imanaga and the Cubs are a trio of minor league players, including a pair of second basemen and a left-handed pitcher, who all had their contracts picked up this week by Chicago.

Adding depth to a roster that saw its fair share of injuries never hurts, especially if the Cubs look to have their third winning season in a row and return to the MLB Playoffs. In addition, these three players are now protected from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.

Riley Martin, LHP

Martin was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Cubs. He played collegiate baseball for Quincy University, a school located on the western part of Illinois.

With the potential to break into Chicago's bullpen, Martin has shown what he's made of with Triple-A Iowa the past two seasons. In 63 and two-thirds innings for the Iowa Cubs, the 27-year-old pitcher racked up 80 strikeouts.

Chicago's bullpen will see closer Daniel Palencia return, along with Porter Hodge and young pitcher Jordan Wicks. Reliever Brad Keller, just like Tucker, is also a free agent for the Cubs. Adding Martin could help with the loss of any of their own arms for 2026.

Pedro Ramirez, 2B

This young addition to the Cubs roster is just 21 years old. Ramirez posted a team high in batting (.280) for the Knoxville Smokies, while also recording 28 stolen bases.

Born in Venezuela, Ramirez also played third base and is a versatile player and an asset behind both Nico Hoerner and Matt Shaw.

James Triantos, 2B

In more than 100 games for Triple-A Iowa, 22-year-old James Traintos recorded 28 stolen bases. In addition to playing second base, he shared time in the outfield, also playing center field. He would join another Cubs center fielder in Peter Crow-Armstrong, who is known for his speed on the base path.

Just like Ramirez and Martin, this utility player became a part of the Cubs organization in 2021. Chicago took Triantos in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The team still has multiple spots to round out its 40-man roster, as well.