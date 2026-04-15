Cubs' Alex Bregman Sends Confident Message Despite Slow Start

Alex Bregman knows what it’s like to win. A two-time World Series winner, he knows how championship-caliber teams behave.

Less than a month into his first regular season with the Cubs, Bregman already likes what he’s seeing.

Chicago has struggled a bit this April, currently 8-9 and last place in the division. But Bregman is hopeful Tuesday’s 10-4 road victory over Philadelphia will start to push the team in a positive direction. Jameson Taillon shared a similar sentiment after Monday's game.

High character, high talent

Alex Bregman | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

“Obviously the season hasn't started the way we want to start it, but [a] bunch of high character guys that are going to figure it out, and guys with good pedigree to get us rolling,” Bregman said following Tuesday’s game. “Today was a big step in the right direction.”

The third baseman had a good game against the Phillies, recording three RBI and three hits over five at-bats. Still, Bregman was quick to give his teammates their flowers, especially starting pitcher Colin Rea.

“I thought C Rea threw the ball exceptionally well and hung in there tougher for, I think, six or seven innings there, so just [an] overall team win today,” Bregman said. Rea struck out five batters over six innings, allowing three earned runs and four hits.

Bregman shared that he noticed the “pedigree” of his new squad early on:

“I think this is a good group of guys,” Bregman said. “I mean, the guys have come in from day one of spring training, ready to compete, ready to get after it, extremely motivated.”

"Bunch of high character guys that are gonna figure it out." 😤



Alex Bregman spoke with @JakePeavy_22 about how high he is on this Cubs squad moving forward. pic.twitter.com/Fm1W75TDqE — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) April 15, 2026

Time to lock in

As motivated as the Cubs might be, the reality is they’re still 8-9. It’s early in the season, but the number of injuries, among other factors, is already cause for concern.

Bregman isn’t feeling too worried though, and here’s why:

“I think it’s a mature group,” the third baseman said in the clubhouse after Tuesday’s win. “Obviously, I don't think anyone’s really felt like they’re at the top of their game, really, to start the season, but it's a bunch of guys who know how to compete and know how to get the most out of it, even when they're not feeling good.”

"It's a mature group ... it's a bunch of guys who know how to compete and know how to get the most out of it even when they're not feeling good. We'll get this thing rolling and we'll get guys locked in."



Alex Bregman on the Cubs' clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/pLnyzBnDdR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 15, 2026

The team is only 17 games into the summer, but even with the length of a 162-game schedule, it’s already 10.4% of the season. There’s a good amount of season left, but the Cubs need to get it together.

“We'll get this thing rolling and we'll get guys locked in and be right where we need to be,” Bregman said.