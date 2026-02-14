Cubs' Craig Counsell Gets Real About Top Pitching Prospect

Jaxon Wiggins has been a fast riser through the Cubs' farm system. Now, in his first big league camp, Wiggins is showing why.

According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Wiggins is impressing early in spring training. Coming off a strong 2025 season, this shouldn't be much of a surprise. But what is surprising is that he's already dominating major league hitting.

"Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong were among Chicago’s big league hitters to step in against Wiggins, who generated a few feeble swings in the live batting practice session." Jordan Bastian, MLB.com

Jaxon Wiggins | IMAGO / Newscom World

What has led Wiggins to this point?

Wiggins was a second-round pick by the Cubs in 2023 and has been working his way quickly to the majors. In his second professional season, he made it all the way from High-A to Triple-A, pitching to a 2.19 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 78 innings.

This led MLB Pipeline to rank him as their No. 58 overall prospect going into the 2026 season.

Wiggins possesses an elite fastball that can touch 101 mph and a slider with depth and velocity that makes hitters look foolish.

The 24-year-old is currently in camp as a non-roster invitee.

From Moisés Ballesteros' bat to Jaxon Wiggins' fastball, these prospects have the top tools in the @Cubs' farm system: https://t.co/WWJ0iGJrHd pic.twitter.com/JjDTVar0fA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 6, 2026

With his ETA to the majors being 2026, according to his MLB prospect page, it's only a matter of time before we see Wiggins pitching in Wrigley.

What do the Cubs have to say?

While Wiggins is certainly impressing early, Cubs Manager Craig Counsell says there's room for growth.

“This is what young starting pitchers look like, I think. That’s what we see. He’s just got to get a little more consistent. Execute at a little higher level. Be competitive with a bigger percentage of pitches. There’s not necessarily pitch development in terms of new pitches that needs to happen. It’s just harness his stuff.” Craig Counsell on Jaxon Wiggins, MLB.com

With three above-average-to-elite pitches in his arsenal, Wiggins may not necessarily need pitch development, as Counsell said.

Craig Counsell | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

However, control has been a major issue for Wiggins early in his career. With 72 walks in 137.2 innings, Wiggins needs to clean up his command to make an impact at the next level.

Regardless, this is high praise for a pitcher that isn't likely to make the Opening Day roster, if only due to the depth the Cubs already have. This camp is more about setting a foundation for the future than anything for Wiggins.

It may be early in spring training, but Wiggins is showing that the Cubs' present isn't the only bright thing, but their future as well.

